This is the year it became clear to us all that we are in the midst of a powerful climate crisis, which is only getting worse. In this year alone, floods in Pakistan displaced tens of millions from their homes and flooded about a third of the country, hurricanes hit the East Coast of the U.S. and Caribbean, wreaking havoc on a massive scale, and severe droughts dried up great rivers in Europe and China. This is only a shortlist of the major disasters which UN experts have warned are likely to increase as we continue to emit greenhouse gases.

World leaders, government officials, environmental experts, representatives of the private sector and civil society, academics and policy formulators are meeting this month for the 27th climate Conference of the Parties, or COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss ways to combat the climate crisis. Success of the conference is of the utmost importance, as is the advancement of the issues it will focus on. Global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adoption of a global goal for adjustment to the climate crisis, increasing climate financing, and advancing the exchange of knowledge and experience are all on the agenda.

Israel, located in an arid region and facing chronic water shortages, high temperatures and a difficult environment for agricultural development, has had to get creative. Through decades of experience, it has found practical solutions to climate challenges, solutions we wish to share and collaborate on in order to expand their implementation and impact. These solutions include efficient use of existing water resources and the creation of new ones, drought-resistant and precision agriculture, animal protein substitutes and sustainable crops, energy efficiency and storage, restoration and preservation of forests, circular economy, and the production of new materials that are climate and environment-friendly. Many of these ideas come from an active and aware civil society, which contributes to the climate-environmental discourse. These ideas are often then integrated into government action, as the Israeli government takes a proactive approach to addressing climate-related challenges and goals.

Evidence of Israel’s desire to share its experience with global partners is the establishment of Israel’s first-ever pavilion at a COP conference. The pavilion will focus on climate innovation and solutions, and will host dozens of events aimed at creating international and regional cooperation. It is clear that such cooperation is critical to dealing with the climate crisis; therefore, our goal is that every event at the Israeli pavilion will lead to sustainable partnerships.

The office of the consulate general of Israel to the Pacific Northwest has put the issue of climate change at the forefront of our diplomatic work, identifying and working with relevant stakeholders from our region. We are cognizant of the challenges Washington has faced as a result of the climate crisis, and we also know that innovative, groundbreaking solutions have been generated by Washington universities and Washington-based companies. We hope to strengthen the partnership between the state of Washington and Israel, in order to make a positive impact on communities and the environment. During my first visit to Washington as consul general, the issue of climate change will be one of my top priorities as we work to find new ways to collaborate with local government, communities, academia and businesses.

International cooperation in the field of climate innovation provides an excellent opportunity to grow the economy for the benefit of all, while preserving nature, the climate and ecological diversity. We all have an important role to play in preventing the climate crisis, as it is no longer tomorrow’s problem.