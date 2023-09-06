I love life in the big city, but I can appreciate that other people prefer to plant themselves in a place where an untamed forest is right outside and the nearest neighbors are far down the road. Those people just want to get away – away from traffic, away from noise, away from high housing prices. And, now, away from home insurance.

That last item is the new complication in the back-to-nature impulse. It is not that folks who live in the woods do not wish to be insured, it is that insurers may no longer want to cover them, at least for major disasters, such as fire or floods or windstorms.

You may have heard about climate change. You may refuse to believe it is real, but the big insurance companies are convinced it is. They see wildfire season expanding in the Northwest and California. They see killer heat waves in the Southwest. They see bigger hurricanes on the Gulf Coast. They see more frequent and more extreme floods from Missouri to Maine. And they see themselves paying out bigger and bigger claims in more and more places.

As a result, major insurers are moving to eliminate coverage of damage from hurricanes, wind, hail and wildfires – all the varied catastrophes that are being intensified by rising global temperatures. Florida has been nearly abandoned by insurers. In parts of California, homeowners will soon be left to pay for a destroyed home by themselves. This trend is only going to increase and will reach all areas in the country considered to be danger zones.

It is easy to condemn the insurers for running out on homeowners when they need protection more than ever, but insurance companies are not philanthropies. They can stay in business if risks are manageable, but not if they are hit with too many claims all at once.

In the future, the states and the federal government are going to be called upon to insure potential victims of climate-driven destruction, but there will likely be limits to what government can do and what taxpayers are willing to pay to bale out homeowners who choose to live in harm’s way.

Another harsh reality of climate change is that many homeowners will be on their own when their house burns up or blows down.

