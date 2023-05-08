One of Jay Inslee’s smartest political moves was to run for president. Not only did the green energy agenda he was pushing get borrowed by President Joe Biden and embedded in the Inflation Reduction Act, but it gave the Washington governor a level of visibility he had not before enjoyed.

His truncated presidential campaign lasted just long enough to earn him a lot of good press and a national reputation as a serious climate change champion. Plus, those good reviews in the political big leagues altered perceptions of Inslee at home in the Evergreen State.

Due to the withering of the Olympia press corps, Inslee’s efforts often went unnoted by the public through his first two terms as governor. Arguably, Inslee’s easy victory in his 2016 re-election campaign had as much to do with the dismal condition of the Republican Party in this blue state as it did with the voters’ awareness of his accomplishments.

Democrats liked him because he was their guy, but there was never anything like an Inslee political machine. When the national press took notice, however, a lot of Democrats reassessed the man and began to perceive him as something more than a good-natured, energetic local boy.

After winning his third term in a landslide, Inslee has benefited from the way national political issues have gained prominence over local concerns in the minds of most people. Washingtonians may not know much of anything about what happens in Olympia, but they care about the country-wide battles over abortion, gun violence and climate change. Inslee has aggressively and successfully engaged in those fights, much to the pleasure of the state’s liberal majority.

With no Democrat likely to take him on and a dearth of serious Republican gubernatorial candidates, it was up to Inslee to decide if he wanted to take an easy run in 2024 and win an unprecedented fourth term as Washington governor. It must have been tempting to go for it. He loves the job, loves being in the arena and, as a genuine climate policy wonk, loves pushing for the technological innovations that might save humanity from an existential disaster.

To his credit, Inslee decided it was time to move on. Democracy is served by a perpetual changing of the guard and, currently, there are too many examples (particularly in the United States Senate) of veteran politicians who refuse to make way for a new generation of leaders. With nearly two years left in his term, Inslee still has plenty of time in the job, but, when he does pass the torch to his successor, he will be leaving at a high point with a solid record of public service rather than as someone who could not let go of the perks of power.

Of course, Jay Inslee will not be retiring. He still has a planet to save.

