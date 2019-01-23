An independent Schultz candidacy would be a nightmare for those who want President Donald Trump out of the White House for a second four-year term.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is reported to be considering an independent campaign for president in 2020. Such a development would be a nightmare for those who do not want to see President Donald Trump in the White House for a second four-year term. If the anti-Trump vote is split, the path to victory for the president would get immensely easier.

