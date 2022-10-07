Recent reporting by The Seattle Times on Harborview Medical Center’s record number of patients highlights the need for patients to receive the right care in the right setting [“Harborview still way over capacity, as long-term care shortage persists,” Sept. 14, Northwest].

Some 120,000 people in Washington live with Alzheimer’s, which puts them at a higher risk of hospitalization. While hospitals such as Harborview have a critical role to play in our community, they are not permanent homes. Vulnerable patients and their families need better options for care outside of a hospital. This will help relieve the strain on hospitals, and be better for fragile patients, especially for those patients needing a high level of care — but not the acute medical care that hospitals are designed to provide — such as people living with dementia.

Washington needs to improve access to long-term care services, in residential as well as home and community-based settings. The state’s shortage of beds, especially those for older, vulnerable adults, leads to a lower level of care, more injuries and increased hospitalizations. Along with a shortage of actual physical beds, Medicaid funding received from the state does not reimburse long-term care facilities at a level where they can provide employees adequate pay and benefits. This results in not having enough staff to provide care, including basic services such as bathing, feeding and medication management. Increasing state funding for these rates will help alleviate this crisis.

Without long-term care solutions, older adults are more likely to languish in hospitals without anywhere else to go. When people receive quality care in the community, the need for hospitalization significantly decreases. Investing in these services will help us get ahead of the types of overcrowding we see at Harborview. Plus, it provides families with peace of mind that their loved one is being cared for in an appropriate setting.

Occasionally, people need long-term care services but cannot access them post-hospitalization because they lack a legal decision-maker. Court-appointed guardians can play this role when people lack legal capacity and need a guardian to make decisions on their behalf with their best interest in mind. Our state has chronically underfunded public guardianship services for people who both lack legal capacity to and cannot afford to pay a guardian, and the lay guardianship system is confusing and overwhelming for families.

Currently, the process of successfully appointing a guardian can take months while a person continues to be stuck unnecessarily in a hospital bed. An effectively built-out guardianship structure, including investing in resources for supportive decision-makers, and navigation services for lay guardians will allow people to receive services in an appropriate setting and ease the strain on our hospitals. Additional funding from the Legislature can ease the burden on a public guardian system that is beyond capacity.

People, especially vulnerable people with dementia, deserve the dignity that is provided when they receive the right care in the right setting. We have the tools to make sure this happens, including a long-term care system and guardianship policies in place for those who need them. But these services are dramatically underfunded so they cannot provide the services Washingtonians rely on them to provide. Until the system is properly funded, people will continue to be left in the lurch.