For more than a century, Washington farmers have teamed up with scientists from Washington State University on agricultural research efforts statewide. This research tackles the industry’s most pressing issues — from breeding improved varieties of drought and heat-resistant crops and testing new value-adding technologies like artificial intelligence to innovative aquaculture research to protect wild salmon in Puget Sound.

This research is the foundation for ensuring Washington’s agricultural productivity (our state grows over 300 commodities) and the availability of affordable food for consumers, all while promoting national security, safety, health, environmental stewardship and global competitiveness. This work remains critical as threats to our food system mount, including the effects of climate change, which impact drinking water availability, species preservation and increase urban heat loads.

But, too often, we’re doing 21st-century research in 20th-century facilities. Many WSU facilities are 70 to 80 years old, and some are nearly 100. Maintenance and critical upgrades are often impossible due to the dated construction of buildings and the scarcity of parts needed for antiquated infrastructure systems. The lack of attention to modernizing research facilities has resulted in a misalignment between research capability and the need to get ahead of challenges threatening food security.

This issue isn’t unique to Washington state. A 2021 analysis by Gordian for the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities found that 69% of buildings at land-grant universities and non-land-grant colleges of agriculture are at the end of their useful lives.

The impact of aging infrastructure is especially pronounced as we try to maintain our competitiveness, focusing on new technologies while training the next generation of workers to meet the needs of our state, nation and global agriculture economies.

Between the College of Agricultural Human and Natural Resource Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine, WSU has more than $830 million in deferred maintenance and infrastructure needs — from modernizing water and sanitation systems and fixing leaking roofs to optimizing windows for energy efficiency. Band-Aids are being applied to current problems, which will result in larger funding issues in the future.

This is a nationwide problem that requires a diversified funding strategy that includes federal investment. Agricultural research is one of the most valuable investments the federal government can make. However, it accounts for less than 4% of the federal nondefense R&D budget.

Land grant institutions like WSU frequently partner with the federal government to solve complex issues around climate, the future of food production, impacts on the environment, animal and plant resilience, and the communities they serve. We believe this issue can be tackled the same way.

We are fortunate in Washington state to have a Congressional delegation that understands these issues and advocates for the agriculture community. Washington’s own U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier recently introduced the Augmenting Research and Educational Sites to Ensure Agriculture Remains Cutting-edge and Helpful Act, or the AG RESEARCH Act, a bipartisan bill to increase federal investment in agriculture research institutions.

We applaud her leadership and look forward to working with the federal government and other land grant institutions to ensure this critical infrastructure funding is included in the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization.

We aren’t asking the federal government for a blank check to fund all our infrastructure needs. We are asking our partners in the federal government to work with us and other land grant institutions to ensure we remain globally competitive, feed our state and the nation, and educate the next generation of agriculture workforce.

With federal investment, Washington will be well positioned to continue to lead in agriculture that supports healthier communities, sustains the economy and the environment, exposes the world to Washington agriculture, and continues to advance in both science and practice.