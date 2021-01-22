Jan. 20, 2021, began a day of sunshine-colored coats and broadcasters delighted to deliver real news. Sen. Amy Klobuchar emceed with confidence and a light spirit. Popular singers reminded us that great music elevates our souls. President Joe Biden spread petals of magnanimity and positive determination. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman shared her pain as a young Black woman, yet called upon us to have hope and see light.

Three presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — conveyed a message of hope and unity. To hear President Biden admonish his team to treat every person with respect, dignity and the truth was refreshing.

The delight on the face of my 30-year-old daughter, who has witnessed so much tragedy, and on the countenance of my husband, who was a civil rights worker, was palpable. I am proud to see a Black woman and a fellow East Indian sworn in as vice president. My journey as an educator breaking glass ceilings and raising a daughter on my own now seems as noble as that of Shyamala Gopalan, mother of Kamala Harris.

Thanks to our troops and all who cleaned up the Capitol so we could heal as we witnessed the inauguration.

Jayasri Ghosh, Seattle