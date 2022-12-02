Since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, I learned of the story of Oleksiy and Yelyzaveta Bragynets. They opened their home in Buzova, a village in the Kyiv region, to children who had lost their parents in the war and had nowhere else to go. The couple quickly saw their household grow to 13. I am lucky to hear stories of humanity acting selflessly in this way every day.

But their story doesn’t end there. This past summer, the family’s home was damaged by a Russian airstrike. At the time, Oleksiy fell victim to despair, an emotion he’s been suppressing while putting on a brave face for his ever-expanding family. With winter approaching, Oleksiy was worried about how his family would live. If he couldn’t heat his home, he said, “13 people will freeze.”

Families across Ukraine are facing this same existential threat. Over half of the country’s power sources have been destroyed by Russia’s offensive, leaving more than 10 million people without electricity, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address recently. Beyond light to see through the long winter nights, the blackouts mean millions of Ukrainians are going to bed cold. As temperatures continue to drop to below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no chance the electrical grid will be repaired before the coldest months of the year, even as the U.S. and other nations rush to help.

The atrocities of war have also depleted housing stock. The city of Kyiv has announced it is preparing more than 1,000 bunkers for the potential evacuation of the city’s remaining population. And already, the government has urged people who have fled to neighboring countries not to return home, to prevent further strain on energy supply.

Ukrainian families have been forcibly displaced within their own country and across the world because of Russia’s reprehensible war. The energy-scarcity is hitting the 7 million internally displaced Ukrainians hardest, as they are at greatest risk of exposure to the cold.

This isn’t just about the discomfort of being cold. A serious public health crisis is on the horizon — frostbite, flu and pneumonia will lead to loss of life if people are left without support.

Advertising

Since 2015, I have seen a glimpse of what winter is like for forcibly displaced people. As CEO of the refugee charity Choose Love, together with our partners, we have been on-the-ground supporting refugees as temperatures dropped around the world. We often talk in “winters” rather than “years.”

One of the most memorable moments — one that has stayed with me for years — was in Lebanon, where I was visiting a grassroots partner supporting women and children displaced from Syria. While visiting a camp, I met a mother who took me to visit the grave of her child who had frozen to death earlier that winter.

The mothers of Ukraine, who have already endured so much, cannot suffer similar avoidable tragedies. International donors have the chance to act now to give families the protection they need.

What I’ve learned from our work is the vital importance of basic essentials, things that we all need — food, warmth, shelter. Access to hot meals, warm coats and thermal baby clothes all have an immediate effect on quality of life. These aren’t the long-term solution, but in some cases, they can make the difference between life and death.

For Ukraine this winter, transforming shelters to be winter-resistant is vitally important. This will include retrofitting family dwellings and bunkers with woodfire stoves, water and room heaters, and chimneys, and supplying the wood and fuel to power them. Be it in temporary or semi-permanent accommodation, transforming shelters to withstand the freezing temperatures is lifesaving and avoids the need for resettlement.

Returning to the Bragynets story, we have since funded the restoration of their house, repairing the damage from the Russian missile attack. Our grassroots partner, Dobrodiy Club, retrofitted the couple’s home — turned orphanage — with a new chimney and stove. This will be used for heat, to cook hot food and to bathe the children this winter.

Advertising

In refugee camps “winterizing” — making shelters fit to withstand the season — includes providing sleeping bags and blankets, pallets to lift shelters off frozen floors, and tarps to add layering to tents. These are far from impossible changes, but they are ones which can save lives.

I’ve seen some incredibly creative uses of the most basic materials including scrap metal, sandbags and other found items that have been fashioned into homes. But more resources and support are desperately needed. International donors must come together to provide these very basic items now.

This is the first winter since Putin’s Russia invaded Ukraine. Other families are still waiting for assistance and deeply concerned for the “hard winter ahead.” We’re working with grassroots partners across the country to provide winter-proofing materials but given the scale of the war and damage to critical infrastructure, we are struggling to match demand.

Every year before winter, we provide support to mitigate limited forward planning by international institutions. Winter weather is predictable, yet not enough is done in advance to meet the challenges facing displaced people around the world. With large bureaucracies, funding often arrives too late. Our model provides a stopgap to move aid quickly to those most in need, including to individual cases like Oleksiy and Yelyzaveta’s, who may have been overlooked by larger refugee programming.

As Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine, each one causing more damage to the energy infrastructure and the last remaining warm dwellings, the international community must show their support for the Ukrainian people. Assistance is needed now to prevent the worst-case scenario. Helping Ukrainians make it through this winter is not necessarily about resettling millions of people. It’s also about making their homes fit to live in.

The short-term solutions are straightforward, cost effective and easy to implement. We know from our work at Choose Love that compassion can create real change. Now, we need to use it again, and come together to ensure these solutions can be provided to those who are struggling to make it through the freezing temperatures in Ukraine this winter.