PORTO, PORTUGAL — Like most residents in Porto, the second-largest city in Portugal, I go out daily to buy fresh bread. I adopted this delicious habit over the last two-plus months as part of life here. What makes this simple excursion so remarkably different from my usual home in Tumwater outside of Olympia is this: I never worry about getting shot.

Fulfilling a retirement goal of living here with no set date to return, I arrived in Porto in early October. Since then, the U.S. has recorded multiple mass shootings. Nine during the Halloween weekend alone resulted in 10 deaths and dozens of injuries. One recent week in November proved especially brutal with rampages at a Virginia Walmart, a nightclub in Colorado and outside a school in Philadelphia.

Portugal has recorded zero shootings since October.

The recent wave of shootings in the U.S. became a focus of my sporadic checking of news back home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported 48,832 gun deaths last year, the highest total on record. With a few weeks left in December, the U.S. could exceed the horrors of 2021.

Portuguese police recorded just 85 attempted homicides by various means, including shootings, in all of 2021.

This news and recent gun tragedies again sparked a personal reflection on what makes the U.S. so deadly different from other developed nations about guns. I came to a simple conclusion: The U.S. has a gun lust that defies comprehension.

The contrast with Portugal is telling. Gun ownership is legal here, but it comes with widely accepted restrictions. According to the national police, Portuguese citizens own about 1.5 million weapons. Most are rifles and shotguns for hunting. Handguns are legal as long as the owner has a license and registers it in a police database. Safes are required in homes for storage of weapons.

Also telling is that Portugal ranks as the sixth-safest nation on the planet, according to the 2022 Global Peace Index. The U.S. is 129th.

Portugal also shares with the U.S. a Top 20 ranking in overall freedom, according to the 2022 Freedom Index. Apparently, the Portuguese have no qualms about their gun laws trampling on civil liberties.

Many will say the comparison to the U.S. is invalid because of the differences in population and diversity of cultures. Portugal is indeed tiny compared to the U.S. with just over 10 million citizens tucked into an area about the size of Indiana. But there is immigrant diversity here resulting from Portugal’s seafaring exploits centuries ago to South America, India, China, Africa and other lands.

People seem to get along here just fine. In the three decades I have been coming to Portugal, I have yet to hear anyone squealing about a lack of freedom because of the gun laws. The main concern these days is the waiting time to get or renew a driver’s license.

Seeing the U.S. from the outside frames an ugly and shameful truth: Too many Americans have a selfish and deadly desire for guns, particularly those that rapidly fire off multiple rounds within seconds. The fetish is often wrapped in a twisted view of patriotism and a sham of personal safety and defense.

President Joe Biden and others are now calling — again — for new restrictions on some firearms. Call me jaded, but I expect nothing to happen. The Second Amendment grumblers and their gun lobby enablers in Congress and statehouses will trot out the same dire diatribe about the erosion of “freedom” and “safety.” The wailing will occur if even incremental safety measures are proposed, let alone enacted. Expect the same act after the next round of shootings. We’ve all seen it before.

Yes, Portugal is a small nation compared to the U.S., but its history is more than 1,000 years old. Americans can learn something about gun safety and freedom from a country with so much life experience. The lessons seem simple enough.

When I eventually return to Tumwater, the concern about being gunned down, a worry that vanished in Portugal, will again accompany me wherever I go. That is now a sad reality of daily life in America.

But I will take one step to help protect myself: No more going out for fresh bread each day.