Opinion In impeachment inquiry, look to wisdom of Founding Fathers Sep. 27, 2019 at 8:33 am Updated Sep. 27, 2019 at 8:41 am By David Horsey Seattle Times cartoonist See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons David Horsey Seattle Times cartoonist Most Read Opinion StoriesThe name of the game? Climate denial | Horsey cartoonGary Locke and Ron Sims: Collaboration is key to fix King County’s homelessness crisis | Op-EdHouse Democrats, welcome to Al Capone's vault | Hugh Hewitt / Syndicated columnistWhy a Trump impeachment should terrify you | Frank Bruni / Syndicated columnistSuch a shame if anything happened to your nice country | Nicholas Kristof / Syndicated columnist View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.