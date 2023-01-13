As the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service approaches, how will you serve your community?

Dr. King devoted his life to advancing equality, social justice and economic opportunity for all. The pandemic and events of the last two years have shown us that these inequities Dr. King fought to eliminate still exist in our world. King’s challenge to all of us was — and still is — to recognize the important role we play in dismantling systems of oppression and racism and creating a more just and equitable society.

One way to do that is by committing to serve others through service. AmeriCorps members in our state and in communities across the country will be leading service activities like cleaning up public spaces, collecting essential items for organizations fighting social injustice and facilitating dialogue that explore ways to address inequity. You don’t have to be an AmeriCorps member to participate.

Serve Washington has put together some suggestions for service projects that you can do by yourself or in a group. Among them include writing cards to residents of a senior center or deployed soldiers, making or collecting toys or supplies for animal shelters or helping neighbors prepare for emergencies. This list is by no means exhaustive, but we hope this sparks some ideas for your own service activities.

You can also search for local service opportunities through Serve Washington’s online Volunteer Connect tool. You can filter results by location, project focus, ability, age range of volunteers and other categories. Some cities and counties have their own volunteer centers with online listings. Most United Ways also have listings on their websites.

Nationally, sites like Idealist, Just Serve and Volunteer Match let you search for projects by entering your ZIP code. The Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition has a number of planned events, including Monday’s march. Keep in mind, local and national databases may not have the same listings, nor list every project in your community, so it’s a good idea to browse more than one to find a project that’s right for you. And if you’re hosting a project and need volunteers, many of the above resources allow you to register your project for others to find.

Advertising

Atlanta’s King Center hosted various events this week leading up to Monday’s holiday with interactive conversations on how we can collaborate globally, strategically and compassionately to create a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world. The center also manages an online library featuring a nonviolent spotlight video series about historical leaders and everyday people who have contributed to creating King’s “Beloved Community.” Additionally, it has recorded Beloved Community talks. Watch some by yourself, or host an in-person or virtual watch party.

Whether you’re serving in a group or by yourself, we invite you to share photos, videos, and stories of your project. And tag Serve Washington — we’ll share these on our social media platforms on MLK Day and in the days immediately following.

Much work remains to fulfill Dr. King’s dream of a Beloved Community, but together we have the power to bring communities together, help others stand against hate, build bridges, and heal divides though this service day and into the future.

How will you step forward and serve this MLK Day?