Every mobster rides high – until he doesn’t. Sooner or later, the law catches up with even the most audacious and cunning criminal. Al Capone was at the top of the crime world until the feds nabbed him, not for his bootlegging schemes or the gangland murders he ordered, but for tax evasion.

President Donald Trump has lived a life not unlike a mob boss. His business empire was built on shady schemes, such as Trump University and the Trump charity, and aggressively defended by an army of morally malleable lawyers who did his dirty work and ran interference when angry creditors, abused women, tattletale mistresses and government investigators came after him. The worst he ever suffered was having to cough up a few million bucks to settle lawsuits or pay hush money.

Trump took his self-aggrandizing, corrupt inclinations with him into the presidency and, despite twice being impeached for nefarious deeds, the man evaded real punishment for his malefactions. Now, though, Trump finds himself in actual peril because, for some unknown reason, he absconded with a horde of highly sensitive government documents as he left the White House and hid them away at his Mar-a-Lago pleasure dome.

In an indictment brought by the Justice Department, Trump is charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, a crime laid out in the Espionage Act. If convicted, the ex-president could face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Trump is not the first president or high government official to have carried top secret documents out the door. Both Joe Biden and Mike Pence did so, inadvertently, when their terms as vice president ended. But both Biden and Pence gave the errant papers back as soon as they were discovered to be misplaced. Not Trump.

Many Republicans have been railing against the indictment, insisting Trump did only what Biden and Pence had done. The indictment, however, lays out how differently Trump acted: He stonewalled when asked to return the documents; he played a shell game with them when federal agents came looking for them; he stored them in unsecured locations; he boasted to unauthorized parties about the information contained in them; and he allegedly urged his lawyers to destroy some of the documents to cover his tracks.

Advertising

For months he has lied to his rabid supporters, telling them that the top-secret papers were his to keep or that what he had done was completely legal or that he had magically declassified them all simply by saying it was so. By and large, Republicans in Congress have supported him, dutifully repeating his contention that he is the victim of a partisan witch hunt.

Now, though, the indictment is public and sane Republicans are truly alarmed. The case against their party leader, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, looks rock solid. Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, the man who tilted the scales of justice in his boss’s favor when Trump was being investigated for collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, summed up the situation for Fox News viewers: “It’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning.”

If it is all true, or even half true, Barr said, then Trump is “toast.”

Trump, of course, thinks it is terribly unfair to be brought to court for something he does not even perceive as a real crime. Al Capone probably felt the same way.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.