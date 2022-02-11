One of the charms of Washington’s Pacific Coast is that it is substantially undeveloped. The beaches that stretch up from the mouth of the Columbia River to the Strait of Juan de Fuca feel gloriously wild and remote. If they are difficult to get to, they are also hard to escape from – which is becoming an increasing concern for many of the people who live on the far edge of the state.

At the bottom of the ocean about 70 miles offshore, two tectonic plates are grinding against each other along the Cascadia fault. Unlike the fault lines down in California that slip and slide into relatively frequent earthquakes, the Cascadia fault takes its time between literal Earth shattering events. Which means that, when the break finally comes, it will be massive. An epic earthquake will be unleashed, and it will propel a towering wall of water that will hit the coast in just 10 or 15 minutes drowning coastal communities under a flood of water 23 feet deep.

Approximately 70,000 people now live in the path of this eventual tsunami, and 32,000 of them have no way to make a quick escape to higher ground. Add to that the many thousands at risk along the coasts of Oregon and Northern California, and it could turn out to be the most deadly natural disaster in U.S. history.

The question is not if this will happen. It will. That is the way our planet works. The crucial, unanswerable question is when. Scientists give a 1 in 9 chance of a 9.0 megaquake sometime in the next 50 years and a 1 in 3 possibility for a not insubstantial 7.0 quake in the same time period.

Some folks are content living with those odds; a beachfront home is a hard thing to give up, after all. And, anyway, it could still be 100 years before the big wave comes.

But it could also be tomorrow.

