When traveling elsewhere in the United States, it is easy to discover that many people’s image of our city has been warped by the events of June 2020. That is when protests in Seattle over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis escalated, leading to our own cops’ abandonment of the East Precinct and the establishment of a police-free zone that spanned several city blocks.

Folks elsewhere still ask about that cop-free area, dubbed the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. Some seem to think that CHOP is still in place, even though it only lasted a few weeks and was broken up after shootings that caused the death of two young men.

Now, more than two years later, the Seattle Police Department’s Office of Inspector General has released the findings of an investigation into the events of June 2020, and it does not reflect well on local law enforcement.

As reported in The Times, “the office concluded the unprecedented occupation revealed a deeply dysfunctional relationship between the city administration and police department. The OIG also found leadership failures within the SPD, including incidents where department brass misled the public, exaggerated dangers posed by protesters in order to justify leaving the precinct and employed a racist ruse in an apparent attempt to frighten and intimidate thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters.”

The protesters themselves deserve plenty of blame for the mess on Capitol Hill. They let a few anarchist troublemakers interfere and drive the protest toward looting and arson, and their occupation became a self-indulgent exercise that opened the door to the shootings.

But protesters are not hired by the city; cops are. And, according to the OIG report, the police department failed to do its core job – keep Seattle safe – and then lied about it.

The result is a black mark on our city that we have yet to erase.

