Calls to increase the diversity of police departments have been echoing for decades, especially when it comes to increasing the number of women in the profession.

A National Institute of Justice report cites a broad range of benefits from increasing the number of women in policing. Over the past 50 years, the level has hovered around 12%, with only slight improvements in some agencies. The “30 X 30 Initiative,” from the NYU Law School Policing Project, recommends that women should make up 30% of the patrol force in police agencies by 2030.

But how do we achieve a goal that has eluded our profession since we began our careers four decades ago? First, we must find ways to make the job more attractive and manageable for the whole person entering the profession. A joint report issued in 2021 by the U.S. Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and the International Association of Chiefs of Police states, “Agencies choosing to offer flexible work schedules and rotating shifts could also be advantageous to families. Even small cultural modifications can make a positive impact. Policy and culture changes that acknowledge and accommodate the needs of officers who are parents can set the tone for family friendliness in fundamental ways, helping law enforcement agencies attract and retain top officer talent for whom family health and wellness are of principal concern.”

The Washington state Legislature is poised to take important, practical steps that align with these recommendations for attracting and retaining women in law enforcement in our state. In fact, our state will be on the cutting edge by finally breaking the barrier of limiting peace officer certification to those who work full-time. This barrier is created by state statutes that control retirement benefits and union contracts that control work schedules. Both can be modified if there is the political will to do so.

Some may question how it will work in policing, where an emergency response is required 24/7. We can find the answer in the field of emergency room nursing. The professions of policing and nursing mirror each other in significant ways. Both require skills and training that are perishable, and staffing needs that follow a large and predictable pattern of fluctuating demand by hour of the day, and the day of the week. Most importantly, both require clear thinking and life and death decision-making.

Historically, the nursing profession has been staffed predominantly by women and long-ago staffing and scheduling models were built to accommodate the needs of parenting and child care while delivering emergency services 24/7.

Not so with policing. Most police agencies offer only the option of full-time work schedules, with “special leave” as required under the Family Medical Leave Act. These leave options are not designed to be used longer than six months at a time. Anyone who has raised young children, especially more than one at a time, knows the challenges of juggling work and parenting and the ensuing sleep deprivation. Research done at Washington State University cites the extreme risk to sleep-deprived officers and those they encounter in the field, and compare it to driving drunk.

In survey after survey spanning decades, women have cited the lack of flexible work schedules as a significant barrier to entering and remaining in the profession. Our Legislature has the opportunity to bust this barrier as well as improve officer wellness and reduce tragic and deadly errors when tired police officers try to balance their family obligations with serving their communities.

In addition to attracting and retaining a more diverse workforce, and improving safety, the ability to utilize part-time work schedules can save tax dollars and enable police departments to better match field staffing levels to the volume of calls for service. Typically and historically police calls for service are significantly higher on Friday and Saturday nights between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. Having a pool of part-time officers, paid to work only a 10-hour shift each Friday and Saturday night, allows agencies to pay for that increased level of staffing only when it’s needed.

Recently, the Senate passed SB 5424. The bill allows peace officers who have completed probation, already served in full-time service, and established their competency to opt into a part-time position. This ensures that officers who opt to work part-time are fully competent and will retain their level of competence while having the flexibility to manage work and family responsibilities. Each police agency can decide if they want to utilize this opportunity for their workforce and how long officers can serve part-time.

We hope the House, too, will pass this policy so that police departments across the state will have the ability to attract and retain a broader range of candidates to the profession of policing. Officers with outside responsibilities are less likely to face the choices of sacrificing their family, their profession or their wellness. And if we pass this bill, law enforcement in our state will be more diverse, better rested, and better able to do their jobs.