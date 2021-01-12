‘Counterproductive’

Re: “Are you with U.S.?” [Jan. 12, Opinion]:

We need to keep in mind that more than 70 million Americans voted to reelect President Donald Trump. No doubt some of those 70 million regret that vote, but also without doubt, many of them remain devoted followers.

Impeaching Trump is a mistake and a very poor indicator of how our incoming Congress expects to behave, to wit as if it holds a large mandate to do what it wishes. Clearly it does not. It is far more important to find ways to bring our country together to the degree possible.

Impeachment is inflammatory and will be counterproductive if it is the beginning of yet another two years of a new administration resulting in a massive loss of seats in 2022. It is somewhat reassuring that President-elect Joe Biden has not jumped on the impeachment bandwagon but would be more so if he would actively oppose it.

Mike Denton, Lynnwood

‘Lifetime ban’

When compared to the likelihood of securing convictions in another Senate impeachment trial, congressional censures of President Donald Trump, Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, and others could produce an equally consequential result within the next days.

A congressionally enacted lifetime ban from future office-holding for aiding or abetting an insurrection is clearly displayed in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. It is important to note (as some current commentators are neglecting to do), that the 1868 amendment’s insurrection clause was directed at potential candidates who were attempting to regain seats of authority that they had betrayed by their support of the Confederate States of America in 1860-1865. It was not primarily intended to remove anyone then currently holding office. University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck, for example, has recently said that using a censure to effect the removal of, in this case, an American president would indeed be unprecedented but that is a misinterpretation of the effect of the powers of this censure.

A lawful censure will not result in immediate expulsion of officeholders. It will, however, prevent the most egregious offenders against our constitutional democracy from ever holding office again, for the remainder of their lifetimes.

Advertising

John Mellana, Seattle

‘Law and principle’

I believe that the crimes described in the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump remain continuing crimes. With law enforcement agencies warning of potential violence in our state capitals and the national capital, and with reports that persons have called for Vice President Mike Pence to be executed, the president’s failure to clearly and forcefully denounce such views is itself a form of communication that is unmistakable to those who would do our country harm.

Efforts to remove Trump from office must be undertaken as a matter of law and principle. There must be consequences for Trump’s dangerous behavior.

Ray Krontz, Seattle

‘Necessary action’

The Seattle Times casts its lot on the right side of history with its call for President Donald Trump’s second impeachment. Trump lumbered into the Oval Office four years ago spewing xenophobic vitriol and racist hatred only to make it the bedrock of his presidency. Since his inauguration, hate crimes, on the streets of Seattle and across the nation, have risen alarmingly.

Now, in his efforts to overturn the election results, he has ranted and raved falsehoods, behaving as if his saying it is so, makes it so. In effect, Trump and his supporters espouse that the only legal vote is a Trump vote. His rhetoric and instructions whipped supporters into a vicious frenzy and siege of the Capitol.

The ultimate irony is watching Trump and his mobs bandy about the United States flag when they show complete contempt for democracy and the notions of justice for which the flag stands. Impeachment is a necessary action to protect this nation from the attacks by Trump, his Republican enablers and his violent supporters who have put their disdain for human decency and for this country on display for all to witness, and for history to duly record.

Nancy Dickeman, Seattle

‘Encouraging sedition’

As a longtime subscriber, I strongly support the editorial that calls for President Donald Trump to be impeached for a second time.

Advertising

I have been watching news stories and video clips showing the rampaging behavior at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday by wild mobs of individuals. Trump incited them to do what they did. He must pay a price for encouraging sedition.

John Reinke, Redmond

‘Enough is enough’

There are many saying that another impeachment or an attempt to implement the 25th Amendment would cause greater harm in dividing our country. While we are in desperate need for healing, letting President Donald Trump’s criminal behavior go unresolved through legal means would be a grievous error.

Let’s call it what is was: Trump’s attempt to remove a fully legitimate presidential election, and the near-catastrophic assault at our Capitol, amount to a coup to stomp our democratic principles to shreds. Worldwide, crimes against the State are often met by firing squads or miserable incarceration.

We are above that, but if we allow the sins of the last four years to simply fade away while breathing, “I’m glad that’s finally over,” we will be writing into the history books that sedition is merely a misdemeanor. Too many millions of us have uttered these words in recent memory: “Enough is enough.”

Dave Humphrey, Bellevue

‘Temple of hope’ desecrated

Now that the coup attempt to take over the United States Capitol by Trump supporters is over, Republicans, especially, need to act in a way to ensure that a narcissist like President Donald Trump never gets an opportunity to incite these kinds of heinous acts in the future.

It was difficult to watch the incident unfold on television and social media. I hugged my daughter. I have taken her to visit the Capitol building to show her this “mandir,” or temple, of hope.

Advertising

Imagine if refugees, immigrants or Muslims had done this. Trump would label them as terrorists, an embarrassment to their families and communities in the U.S., and use it as a further reason to ban these populations from entering this country.

New Americans who fled authoritarian regimes have been re-traumatized because of Trump attempting to illegitimize the fair and free election result. This incident should have never happened in America. American democracy is not perfect, and we must improve it to protect its existence for future generations.

Som Subedi (a refugee from Bhutan), Portland

‘My turning point’

I don’t usually speak out about politics. Last week was my turning point.

I used to believe there were some lines President Donald Trump would not cross, like rigging a presidential election Or leading violent white supremacists targeting our vice president and Congress.

I used to think I could be passive, and the political system would work itself out. I was proved wrong. I see that ignoring Trump (or similar actors) can only lead to one outcome, the destruction of our democracy.

We all need to examine Trump’s legacy and act. Without constraint, he will become unstoppable. I don’t want to drive our country further apart. However, I feel the stakes are so high that I have to make a stand for the people and country I love.

Trump and those who still support him must be removed from power immediately. This can be accomplished if enough people take action.

I cannot sit idly by after what I have seen this week. I hope you can’t either.

Daniel Pensak, Seattle