The Republican Party passed away after a lengthy illness Feb. 13.

The party served Americans nobly through the struggle to end slavery. Even after adopting the Southern strategy, it continued to do important service representing the needs of businesses and firearm owners.

After a four-year struggle with a cult of personality, it succumbed with a vote to excuse an attempt to overthrow the Constitution.

It was preceded in death by the Whigs. It is survived by a toxic cult dedicated to seizing power by violence, which has kept its name and bank accounts, and by a loose network of former officials organizing a principled conservative party.

It will be mourned by everyone who understands the need for a two-party system. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the successor party once it’s established.

Frederick Wamsley, Redmond