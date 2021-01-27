I would like to hear the quote attributed to Edmund Burke at the impeachment trial: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Racism is a deep and persistent evil in our beloved country, like a genetic disease passed down through the generations. I think the lie that the election was stolen and the insurrection that followed were born of this evil. The inability of our legislators to work together as good-faith partners is born of this evil.

I pray our nation will survive this crisis and we strive for equality together.

Thomas Keim, Seattle