I would like to hear the quote attributed to Edmund Burke at the impeachment trial: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Racism is a deep and persistent evil in our beloved country, like a genetic disease passed down through the generations. I think the lie that the election was stolen and the insurrection that followed were born of this evil. The inability of our legislators to work together as good-faith partners is born of this evil.
I pray our nation will survive this crisis and we strive for equality together.
Thomas Keim, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.