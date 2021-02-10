Republican senators will provide the votes necessary to ensure that former President Donald Trump is acquitted at the end of his Senate trial. Republican Senators, for the most part, have become so vested in Trump’s fantasy of success they are inextricably linked.

Facing reality would require acknowledgment of their own responsibility in supporting and being complicit his “high crimes.” They will double down.

Their political futures will rely on forgetful voters or those who have an aversion to living in a democratic republic where no person is above the law.

Tom L. Carter, Kenmore