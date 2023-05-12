America’s territorial conquests in the Mexican War put a border line right through an established, cohesive, Spanish-speaking cultural region. Yet, for a century thereafter, folks who lived in the Southwestern United States and northern Mexico were able to pass back and forth across the porous border with little trouble.

The demand for a tightly controlled southern boundary is a relatively new phenomenon. The issue came to the forefront in the 1970s when young people born in a Mexican baby boom in the 1950s could not find work at home and began crossing over the border in big numbers. As that cohort matured and family planning took hold in Mexico, however, the stream of Mexican migrants began to decrease substantially.

In recent years, the migrant numbers have skyrocketed back up, less because of Mexicans wanting to enter the U.S. than from people arriving from Central and South America and the Caribbean. These new migrants are not following the historic links of the border region, rather they are traveling much farther at greater risk and with greater desperation.

Unlike the majority of Mexican migrants in the past, this new wave of people seeking to enter the country are driven by much more than the need for a job. Making the daunting trek from distant places such as Haiti, Venezuela and Honduras, they are fleeing societies plagued by political oppression, vicious criminal gangs, social chaos, economic ruin and croplands decimated by climate change.

Now, the crisis has ratcheted up even higher. Asylum restrictions put in place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic expired this week and thousands of migrants who have been waiting at the border are crossing into the United States hoping to exploit the time gap between the ending of the old rules and the impending implementation of new regulations by the Biden administration.

Troops have been moved in to back up the overtaxed U.S. Border Patrol. Towns and cities from El Paso to New York City have reached the limits of their capacity to deal with the flood of asylum seekers. Meanwhile, Congress is deadlocked, as it has been for two decades, unable to come up with a coherent immigration policy; stuck between xenophobic conservatives who would like to shut immigration down and idealistic progressives who seem inclined to open the border to all who want to come.

Between the two extremes, there may be a rational immigration plan that could be crafted, but there is no sign of that happening anytime soon. Meanwhile, there is no lessening of the malign forces that are pushing beleaguered people to abandon their homes and head north.

