People who know me know I am enthusiastic about my belief that the more

registered voters who vote, the more likely our government is to represent all of us. My son has stopped me mid-sentence from asking his friends if they’re registered to vote.

Yes, I’m that mom.

I don’t care what party you are, just vote. So when I first heard about the opportunity to be a seasonal Snohomish County election worker, I thought what a wonderful volunteer opportunity that would be. I was surprised to learn that it was a job that paid over minimum wage. I told my husband that I would gladly do it for free.

“Don’t say that at the interview,” he said

So four years ago, I began. My first job was working at drop boxes. A team

of two people are assigned to a drop box on Election Day. It is so fun being out there and seeing people excited to vote. Many first-time voters handed over their phones and asked me to take a photo of them dropping off their ballots, many times with their parents. I’ve met many older people who are proud they have never missed an election.

People are very thankful that we are there, rain or shine, to help them negotiate the voting crowds and answer any last-minute questions they may have.

At 8 p.m. sharp, the drop box is closed. Then we begin a list of carefully planned procedures to ensure the ballots are secure and the chain of custody will be confirmable. We seal the tub and sign a form showing that it was witnessed by both of us. Then we bring the tub to the county building.

A couple of years ago, I began working in ballot processing, which is where your ballot goes after you mail it. Under watchful surveillance cameras and at work stations where personal items are forbidden, we work with batches of 200 ballots. We remove them from their signed envelopes, then from the privacy sleeve and we scan to see if they need to be reviewed.

You might have wondered about the holes in the sleeve. That’s one of many double-checks in the system. When we hold stacks of emptied sleeves up to the light, we should be able to see through the holes. If not, we missed a ballot. We retrieve it and put it right. If I’m given 200 ballots, I need to turn in 200 ballots. And my name is on the box.

In my social circles, I often talk with people who are hearing stories about the election process. I always tell them to come down and observe the process because I know they will be impressed with what they see. The regular full-time elections staff members can answer any questions they have.

After Election Day, elections officials further check the system with two separate audits. I’ve participated in those as well with representatives from both political parties observing.

During our work, the supervisor will show us the number of ballots as a percentage of eligible voters that we have received — and how many we’ve processed.

We are always excited to see a high number for voter turnout even though it means more work for us.

That is the common goal of the seasonal election people I work with — they are some of the nicest, hardest working people I’ve every met. I see them every few months — for special, primary and general elections. And it feels like I’m seeing family. The woman who trained me has been working elections for more than 27 years and she is a marvel, fast and accurate. There are many who are over 60 or considered to have higher health risks. When COVID-19 hit as we were working a special election and no one really knew what it was, many of them just kept working.

The votes must be counted, after all.

Many have other jobs but never miss an election. It is a tedious job and by the end of the two weeks (or longer if there are any recounts), our necks, shoulders, and backs are aching. But we’ll be back for the next election.

Yes, we each have a candidate or a party we lean toward. But, in that room, we never discuss it. We leave it at the door and get to work.

Vote.

