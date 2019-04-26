A couple of months ago someone hit my parked car and left a note. Days later, my parked car was hit a second time and, once again, a note was left. When I brought my car in for the repairs the note-leavers had agreed to pay for, I mentioned how rare my good fortune must have been.

“Actually not,” the mechanic said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of note-leaving over the past year.”

That’s the kind of feel-good story I can’t keep to myself. So, I shared it on the intercom during school prayer. Good feelings, however, did not follow. I was sought out over the ensuing days by those who wanted to tell me how different their experiences had been: “Hey, my parked car got hit once. No note.” Each time there was a humanity-sucks edge to the comment. My response — “karma” — didn’t seem to help.

I even heard stories about note-fakers. Someone hits a parked car and then, fearful that the accident was observed by a bystander, leaves a piece of paper on the windshield that is either blank or contains only a dismissive “good luck.”

This got me to wondering. Could the world be separated into three kinds of people? There are those who hit parked cars and leave real notes; those who hit parked cars and leave fake notes; and those who hit parked cars and just leave.

Of those last two not-so-good types, I prefer those who hit cars and just leave. At least they come by their dishonesty honestly. That type is following animal instincts embedded in our DNA — the fight or flight response (mostly flight). There’s no malice aforethought. Actually, there’s not much thought at all. Survival of the fastest (in getting away).

Note-fakers are worse because they’re plotters who manipulate their surroundings to suit their selfish ends. They’re also slippery-slopers. Note-faking leads to what Stephen Colbert has labeled “truthiness.” From there we slip into Rudy Giuliani’s now infamous assertion that “truth isn’t truth.” Finally, we land in an Orwellian dystopia where 2+2=5.

A little over the top? Probably. But those two not-so-good types are real threats. If our culture is dominated by those who hit parked cars and flee then we’ve been reduced to the animal kingdom. If note-fakers ascend, then our culture, which depends upon most of us valuing truth and doing the right thing, crashes.

Peter Maurin, co-founder of the Catholic Worker movement, said, “We must make the kind of society in which it is easier for people to be good.” A good society requires that most of us lead note-leaver lives. How do we get more note-leavers and fewer of the other two?

Plato would say that note-leavers are born, not made. However, at the risk of getting invited to a “drunk philosophy” night at a Seattle bar, I propose that Aristotle’s take was more on target: “We do not act rightly because we have virtue or excellence, but we rather have those because we have acted rightly. We are what we repeatedly do.” When we are at our best, that’s the philosophy that permeates our culture.

If we are indeed living in a time when hit-and-flee and note-faker types are proliferating throughout our society, might that be the harbinger of a virtue apocalypse? Yes. Perhaps, though, in these truthiness times, many of us are trying to steer in a better direction. At least that’s what my mechanic tells me, and I’ve got two notes to prove it.