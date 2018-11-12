I am not suggesting we try to limit growth. But we should have a public debate about trade-offs.

As a kid, I loved seeing orcas. I still do. It breaks my heart that we are killing them. So I jumped at the chance to serve on the Orca Task Force.

Hundreds of experts and thousands of caring people gave us input. The Task Force recommendations are a good start. They will help orcas survive. For a while.

Even if we do everything that was suggested, we may drive orcas to extinction if we don’t change our economic development focus.

Orcas did not do this to themselves. All the threats — vessels, toxics, loss of Chinook salmon — are from human activities. We are displacing orcas.

The next conversation about orcas is about us.

In 1890, Washington state was home to 360,000 people. We already knew we were destroying salmon habitat. That’s why we built our first hatchery in 1895.

We have spent 150 years converting an ecosystem into an economic engine to support the 7.5 million people here today.

To some, that’s an outrage. To others, it’s manifest destiny. In 1801, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “It is impossible not to look forward to distant times, when our rapid multiplication will expand itself beyond those limits, and cover the whole northern, if not the southern continent.”

Here we are, at the far corner of western expansion. Now we can look forward to distant times, when our growth will drive salmon and orcas extinct. Or not.

As a mayor, I know economic development does good things. Without public and private investment, communities would fall into decay.

Economic development has been wildly successful over the past decade. We are enjoying the second longest period of economic growth in American history. Serious wage and equity issues remain, but unemployment is at a 50-year low.

Despite this success, cities and counties still struggle to fund basic services and infrastructure. Our problems with housing, transportation, mental health and the environment are getting worse, not better.

Why hasn’t economic development solved our problems?

Our policies create jobs, but not for us. People move here to fill them.

Washington’s population growth is driven by migration, not birthrate. Last year, 84,000 more people moved in than moved out. It’s not immigration; 94 percent came from other states.

In 30 years, our population is projected to be between 8 million and 12 million people. Where it lands in that range is not random. Our policies will influence whether we grow 0.5 million or 4.5 million.

Thanks to the Growth Management Act, we reduce some impacts by choosing where and how to grow. Cities like Shoreline are seeing growth through redevelopment that actually improves the environment. We should keep doing better, but evidence shows we will not achieve no net loss. Growth has consequences.

So if we care about orcas (or traffic or housing or many other things), then we should talk about how much we want to grow.

The Task Force recommendations can buy some time for us to consider:

Are orcas likely to recover if 4.5 million more people live here?

Would we rather witness extinction or change our economic-development policies?

I am not suggesting we try to limit growth. Most attempts at that have failed. We should welcome all who move here. But we should let the public know the consequences of high- and low-growth scenarios. Experts in state agencies can do that. We should have a public debate about trade-offs. Informed by that debate, we could shift our economic development strategies to improve our quality of life without promoting more growth than we can handle.

Like Thomas Jefferson, we can look forward to distant times. But there is no more Louisiana to purchase. Our land and water resources are finite. As we consume and pollute resources, we diminish their ability to support salmon, orcas and ourselves. If we don’t dramatically change our growth trajectory, our efforts to save orcas will only delay their extinction.