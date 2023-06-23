My neighborhood park is about to undergo a major improvement. New landscape, walking paths, even a new beach. But many of my neighbors aren’t ready to celebrate. There’s a belief that the improvements amount to putting lipstick on a pig.

I live in Rainier Beach, less than a mile from Be’er Sheva Park and the Atlantic City Boat Ramp. Long before I moved there three years ago, some of my neighbors had complained to city officials about the park and the boat ramp. Loud music blasting at all times of day and night, fighting, drinking, shootings.

Before you think I’m that neighbor, one who complains about the kid’s basketball rolling into my flower bed, or who berates people for leaving their trash bin out past trash day, I’m not.

I mostly work from home and the music — especially the deafening subwoofer bass — rattles my windows to a point it’s difficult to hear phone conversations. Imagine Bon Jovi at 5 a.m. or Cardi B at midnight.

Be’er Sheva Park has a quiet part and a not-so-quiet part. Kids can be found on field trips there. And grown-ups spend time blasting tunes from old school Motown to Lil Wayne. Once I followed the city’s suggestion and confronted a daytime parking lot partyer. I politely introduced myself and asked if he could dial down his music for 30 minutes. That conversation quickly turned. He peeled off before I got back home.

There have been at least two people killed in the ramp parking lot in the past two years. There were at least four shootings at the boat ramp in May alone. And this month police have responded to at least two calls of multiple rounds of shots fired, the latest at 3 a.m. on June 18. Parks officials say there have been 11 complaints about the park and six about the boat ramp in the past two years.

There are two things the city can do to improve the quality of life for those who live near or use the boat ramp. It can limit the time the ramp and park are open, and enforce it. Signs say the hours are 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., but the Parks department says the ramp is open 24 hours as part of a tribal agreement. The city also can enforce other rules posted at the ramp and park, such as no loud music, no alcohol and no use of weapons.

Both could be achieved by putting a park ranger at the location. The city recently announced the hiring of 26 additional park rangers to add to the two it already has. But none of the new rangers will be assigned to Be’er Sheva Park or anywhere in the South End due to a labor agreement.

“I cannot put them in that park until I get permission from labor negotiations. That’s the hand I’ve been dealt,” Mayor Bruce Harrell recently told The Times editorial board.

When it comes to gating the boat ramp after hours, the Parks and Rec department said June 12 that “since the boat ramp is open 24 hours there currently is not a need for a gate.” But Harrell told the editorial board June 13 that the city will consider installing a bar or gate at the boat ramp, much like the one at Lake Sammamish State Park, which closes at dusk, no later than 9:30 p.m. Cars left at the state park after closing are hit with $100 tickets.

Some neighbors have shared stories of hearing mobs of people in heated arguments at 1 or 2 a.m. and at least one person threatening to get his gun. Two said they don’t call the police out of a lack of confidence they would respond. Another couple has a newborn. Metallica at 1:30 a.m. isn’t exactly a lullaby.

Once during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, I called 911 late at night to report a woman being assaulted as a crying child watched. I couldn’t physically see the assault but could hear it about 50 yards away. Among the questions from the dispatcher was does the assailant appear to have COVID.

Excuse me?

I called again about a mini-concert being held at about 1 a.m. The dispatcher politely told me that that was not considered a priority but they would try to send someone.

I understand why people hesitate to call the police, though an officer whom I and a neighbor spoke with two weeks ago at the boat ramp encouraged us to call and keep calling if no officer arrives. Officers who have responded to boat ramp gunfire calls have been courteous and sympathetic. They said they suspect shooters at the boat ramp aren’t from the neighborhood, and likely aren’t from Seattle.

Part of me wonders what would be the city’s response if outsiders ventured to say, Laurelhurst or Magnolia and caused such mayhem. Would more affluent neighborhoods get better protection? Police periodically rolling through? Security gates? Mini-stations? Better lighting? Cameras? A park ranger?

I also get a sense from talking with police that some officers are afraid to engage with Black and brown people who may be violating ordinances for fear of being called racist. That’s a legitimate concern especially since the police department is still being monitored by the federal government over issues of racial bias.

I moved to Seattle after spending 18 years in Detroit — West side. I tell friends that what my neighborhood is experiencing here would never be tolerated in Detroit. Indeed, Detroit has a crime problem that’s much more serious than Seattle’s. But many Detroit officers patrol neighborhoods where they grew up and are intimately connected to the people they protect. A loud party at 3 a.m. in a Detroit neighborhood park would be quickly shut down after a neighbor calls their niece or grandson, who happens to be a police officer.

That’s not what I’m seeing in Rainier Beach and a short-staffed police department, but a solution to the boat ramp and park problems must be found. The city is a major funder for the $2.5 million park redo, along with King County, the state and Seattle Parks Foundation. All tout racial equity somewhere in their mission statements. Rainier Beach residents deserve a quality of life like others in Seattle. That means a safe place to live and play and work.