Idaho – it is a state with great skiing, great scenery and plenty of great people. It is also a state that has become a refuge for a large assortment of social and political radicals, including survivalists, anti-vaxxers, Christian nationalists, white supremacists and heavily armed right-wing paramilitary groups.

Idaho’s state government is dominated by Republicans, and those Republican have been steadily edging in the direction of the gun-toting extremists and culture warriors. The latest evidence of this is the so-called “abortion trafficking” bill that Gov. Brad Little signed into law last week.

The law, the first of its kind in the country, makes it illegal to either obtain abortion pills for a minor or to help a minor leave the state for an abortion without their parents’ knowledge and consent. Any person convicted of this new crime will face two to five years in prison and could be sued by the minor’s parent or guardian. In a stroke of liberality, the law would not allow a parent who raped their child to sue, but the person who helped the minor obtain an abortion would still be thrown into prison.

This new measure comes on the heels of another new statute that prohibits doctors in Idaho from sending women to neighboring states, such as Washington, to obtain abortion services or to write prescriptions for abortion medications that could be picked up across the state line.

Another bill making its way through the Idaho legislature is one that would criminalize gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender youth and make it a felony punishable by life imprisonment for anyone who helps a child travel across the state border to get gender-affirming health care.

Oddly, the one thing that Republicans and all the other right-wing cults and cabals in Idaho have in common is the way they decry intrusive, coercive government overreach. It is hard to imagine anything that smacks of big, bad government than laws that tell free citizens they risk prison if they cross state lines for medical help.

