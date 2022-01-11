Back in olden times – like when Bill Clinton was president – the week after Christmas brought a minor retail headache to department stores and shopping malls as people came in to return gifts they did not want or need or that were the wrong size or the wrong something-or-other. Now, that little headache has turned into a massive migraine for big shipping companies such as UPS, as well as for smaller local operations, as a tide of people toting return packages floods their offices.

With so much shopping having gone online, consumers have happily taken advantage of generous return policies. For instance, it is common for shoppers to buy clothing in multiple sizes; “bracketing” to make sure one item fits right while the others get sent back. Americans have come to expect that they can send stuff back and not have to pay for that convenience.

COVID-19 restrictions boosted online sales during the 2021 holiday season and, consequently, cranked up returns, as well. A sales record of $222 billion was set, but nearly a third of those purchases are expected to be returned. That means shippers, short on staff already, are overwhelmed as they attempt to make the supply chain do something it was not well designed to do: run in reverse.

