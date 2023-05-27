They say that the key to a successful marriage is falling in love many times, always with the same person. Well, they’re wrong.

People change, that comes as no surprise. But sometimes a person can change so much that they become unrecognizable. What happens when the person you married becomes someone you don’t even know? Or like? Or worse yet, what happens when they no longer love you?

Loving someone with depression is complicated. It can be confusing, painful and disorienting. Of course, there are good times, too. But mostly it’s lonely and hard.

As an example, just a few weeks ago my husband felt so low that he no longer wanted to live. I was thrown back into crisis mode so quickly I got whiplash. I was calling him every hour to ensure that he was safe only to hear a monotonous tone on the other end of the line that I could barely make out. I heard him say that he was checking his life insurance policy to make sure we would be provided for after he left. So we spoke to his doctor; he got more medicine; he spent hours on the phone with therapists and friends; and then he came home and slept.

He feels better now, but how do I feel? Am I allowed to feel? Has anyone asked how I feel? A week later, he’s all smiles. I’m smiling too, but it doesn’t feel real.

Loving someone with depression can come as a surprise. It did for me. Fifteen years ago, when I sat across from a blind date I was already falling head-over-heels for, I knew he was mine. He told me about his big city dreams and his international career. He told me about the good he wanted to do in the world and the family he wanted to raise. He was optimistic, ambitious and kind. I knew that I would be standing by him every step of the way.

Advertising

But could I, at 22, really understand the magnitude of a life-long promise? Could I have understood the long hours, time away from home and loneliness it would require for him to accomplish his dreams? And then, after 10 years of working and saving, would I be able to wrap my mind around him falling apart after he achieves all he’s ever wanted to and realizes it makes him feel empty inside?

Could I have imagined how it would feel to have my life partner admit that he can’t love me because he can’t even love himself?

We make vows at weddings that are meaningful and profound and, if I’m being honest, maybe a little silly, because what budding bride is really signing up for a poor, sick and horrible life? My eyes were full of tears as I promised myself to him forever. I knew it would be hard, but not this hard. Did I think one of us could theoretically get sick? Yes. But this kind of sick? Never.

Where’s the cheesy Hobby Lobby sign for marriages that suffer under the weight of one person’s severe depression? “Fall madly in love with the husband who doesn’t shower, snarls in your direction and says he doesn’t love you.” Romantic, right?

There’s no one-size-fits-all key to a successful marriage. But maybe the key to a successful marriage is simply memory. It’s remembering the person he was before I was married to depression. That kind man who would call me on the phone every day just to check in who brought home flowers for me. It’s remembering how safe I felt by his side; how I treasured every well-thought word he spoke; and how proud I was to be with him.

That man I knew is in there still. He’s hiding inside a body and brain clouded with disease. The key for me is not falling in love with the new version of him, it’s staying in love with that old one, even when it’s hard and it’s ugly and I don’t want to do it.