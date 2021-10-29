When we moved from Sammamish to Bainbridge Island in 2016, I continued to be a regular traveler from Sea-Tac Airport across the U.S. and to Europe.

Getting to the airport from Bainbridge required taking the ferry to Colman Dock and then other transportation to the airport. I’d either take a cab, a for-hire car or — for many years — my preferred choice was to walk to the Pioneer Square light-rail station. Taking light rail to the airport was longer, 45 minutes versus a 15-minute car ride. But you can’t beat the $1 senior fare versus a $40-$45 car fare, plus tip.

Initially, I descended the stairs from the terminal and walked down Alaskan Way before turning east on whichever street struck my fancy that day. Later, I walked straight down the pedestrian ramp, exiting to First Avenue and from there either straight up to Third Avenue or down First Avenue to Yesler Way, and then up past Pioneer Square to the Yesler Way entrance, dragging my wheelie luggage and toting my carry-on bag over my shoulder.

Throughout 2016, the walk was of little concern. But as 2016 turned into 2017, 2017 into 2018, and 2018 into 2019, the walks became increasingly perilous. (From 2020 until May 2021, with the COVID-19-induced pandemic, my travels ground to a halt.)

However, as the homelessness problem increased in Seattle, safety became an issue. The first route to go was the walk, under the viaduct. The mini-tent city grew over time. Ferry-to-light rail walkers began walking in pairs or more.

Next up was the pedestrian bridge to First Avenue. But soon, the panhandlers filled in along First and Second avenues.

Next, I tried the new pedestrian walkway from the ferry terminal, exiting onto Yesler Way. Within seven minutes, I was at the light-rail station.

This route skirted the edge of Pioneer Square. Anyone paying attention to news or who is observant need not be reminded of potential hazards skirting Pioneer Square. But I nevertheless took this route until the pandemic shut down my travel.

Still, the plethora of homeless people, the mini-tent cities and the crime rate of Pioneer Square even then made it uncomfortable and possibly unsafe to walk from the Pioneer Square Station to the ferry on my returns, especially after dark.

Now, my travels have resumed. But use of light rail has not. The last time I drove by the Yesler Way entrance, there were five homeless persons loitering, which would have required running a gauntlet. No thank you.

This Op-Ed is not about denigrating those who are homeless. Their plight is real. No, this is about the city of Seattle’s refusal to make the city safe, or even feel safe, not only for people transiting even a few blocks but for the city council’s own constituency. When the King County sheriff and county judges told their staffs to stay home rather than work in their courthouse offices, this should have been a wake-up call for the mayor and city council. When safety is a predominate concern to avoid even getting to public transportation (created and operated with taxpayer dollars), when is the city of Seattle going to do something about the problem? Rhetoric doesn’t cut it.

I’ve talked with many ferry riders who no longer feel safe commuting to downtown and walking to their offices, restaurants, Pike Place Market or other businesses whose tax dollars and revenue support city government.

The first duty of government is safety for its citizens. Yes, safety comes in many forms, including solving homelessness. But Seattle is failing miserably on all counts.