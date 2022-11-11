I’ve lived the majority of my life in Seattle. Growing up here, I knew this was the place I wanted to settle and start a family. After college, I started a real estate and construction company and began to build the life I had always dreamed of. But my life nearly came to an end in 2018. I’m alive today in large part thanks to the Seattle Police Department’s EMT Program.

While it’s not a program that’s talked about a lot, its proven ability to save lives speaks volumes. And yet, despite the important role this program plays in the quality of life for people who live and work in Seattle, it is a program funded by private donors, not the city. It’s a program that every year faces the same struggle: Funding shortfalls that necessitate intense donation drives to keep the program afloat.

Everything changed in my life during a normal October afternoon of running errands. As I was walking across a parking lot, I heard loud noises that I thought were fireworks. I watched a black car appear, heard more loud noises and dropped to the pavement. Immediately I knew I’d been shot in the stomach in a random drive-by shooting. I tried to stop the bleeding with one hand, while I used the other to grab my phone to call my mother.

I thought I was going to die. I needed to tell my mom I loved her one more time. I needed to say goodbye.

I lay on the ground watching good Samaritans run to my side to comfort me. A sense of relief came over me when help arrived swiftly, in the form of Seattle Police officers Ryan Nichols and Sean Ross. I’ve said these names more times than I can count in the last four years, and I think of them as brothers. That’s what happens when someone helps save your life.

Officers Nichols and Ross are among the 70 Seattle Police Officers who’ve completed EMT training made possible by Seattle Police Foundation donors. Officers attend three classes a week for 10 weeks to receive their certification. Their dedication and desire to do more to help people is an inspiration to me. Their stories of heroism should be an inspiration to us all. Officers from the EMT unit saved the life of the 9-year-old child who was among the eight people shot downtown in January 2020 — one of the youngest persons to be treated by an officer trained in this program.

These are the lives this program was built to save.

Many people don’t know that after an act of violence the fire department EMTs are not allowed to render aid until police officers declare a scene safe. The precious moments that pass while this happens can be crucial to saving lives. What would have happened to me if the officers who responded to my shooting hadn’t received this training? That moment in which I lay bleeding on the pavement might have been the last time I was able to talk to my mother.

In the years since my drive-by shooting, I have focused deeply on my mental and physical recovery. One of the many things I’ve learned is appreciation. Not just for my life, but also for those who put on a uniform every day and risk their lives to help keep our community safe. I believe — like many people — that policing must continually evolve. Police officers must receive the tools and training they need to best serve all communities. That’s why this EMT program is so vital.

This experience has resulted in incredible friendships, including with Officer Tyler Verhaar, who runs SPD’s EMT program. There aren’t enough words to thank him and his fellow officers for giving me a chance to live.

I share my story in hopes it will inspire you to help keep this lifesaving program going, and appreciate every day of your life a bit more. It saved my life. It’s saved the lives of others, and it can save more. Help us make our community safer by supporting SPD’s EMT program, because the next life at risk could be someone you love.