A year ago, on Memorial Day, I read a Seattle Times article about Stories Behind the Stars — a national effort of volunteers to write the stories of the more than 400,000 U.S. fallen during World War II. The stories are accessible via smartphone at any war memorial or cemetery. I decided to help out and have averaged about a story a week. Each story is — about as long as this report.

I can’t say that all of the stories I’ve researched and written have been moving or heroic. War is a messy business, and many die because of accidents and failures of communication that, in hindsight, appear avoidable. But each story has put me, however briefly, in contact with the life of a young man who enlisted, trained and died at a young age in service to the United States of America. Many were born between 1916 and 1925.

Their stories come from every corner of the country and every strata of society: the son of a deli owner in New York City, a farmer’s boy from Nebraska, a school bus driver off the Fort Hall Reservation (Shoshone-Bannock Tribes) in Idaho, a rigger from the oil fields of Oklahoma, the wisecracking son of a publisher from San Francisco. Some had advanced degrees, some didn’t complete high school; some were single, some had a wife and child. Some of their family histories date to before the Revolutionary War; many are the children of first-generation immigrants. And, of course, all of them end in tragedy.

I have found this work to be difficult at times — there are so many names and often the information about the lives they led is no more than a census tract and a note in a high school yearbook. But the work is rewarding in a way that’s hard to explain.

I’ll just say that in this time of seemly intractable divisions in our country, when we as a nation seem to have lost track of the simple truth that we are all in this together, it is profoundly sobering to engage with individuals from very different backgrounds than your own, individuals who, in Lincoln’s words, “gave the last full measure of devotion.” If you’re feeling cynical, or have lost hope in our common purpose, you might consider joining this effort.

Not only has The Stories Behind the Stars project put me in contact with the stories of the fallen, the work has also introduced me to people living all over our country who are dedicated to this effort, fellow volunteers who are very helpful when you hit a snag or a rough patch.

I’m sure that if I compared voting records with many of my cohorts I’d be well to their left, but that doesn’t come up in the course of our work together. We search for clues and craft paragraphs that give a hint to how soldiers and sailors — who could have shared a beer with our fathers, grandfathers or great-grandfathers — lived their short lives. We leave arguments over the proper role of government for another day.

If you have a knack for language, an interest in history and a few hours a week — join us.

To learn more about the project, including how to volunteer, visit storiesbehindthestars.org.