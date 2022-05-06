A few months ago, I left a grueling law firm job to go in-house at a corporation. One of the first shocks that I experienced after leaving private practice was realizing that there was no expectation of me working past 5 p.m. And, like that, I became an afternoon empty-nester.

At first I spent my evenings tackling chores that had fallen by the wayside when I was busy eking out billable hours for the firm. Once caught up, I found myself recalling the pastimes that I enjoyed as a child — almost all of which were tabled when I entered the more rigorous years of school.

After years of studying and working, I finally had time for recreation. But I worried that the opportunity to pursue old hobbies had passed.

Apprehensively, I pulled up a search engine and entered class names along with the words “Seattle” and “adult.” And I got hits! In fact, practically any combination of search terms turned up results.

Maybe the existence of adult classes comes as no surprise to seasoned Seattleites. But only a few years ago I moved from Atlanta, where there was almost no adult learning ecosystem. Unless for professional advancement, adults rarely took classes.

In contrast, Seattle is rich in adult education. I think that the idea that recreation is worthy of time and money is uniquely Pacific Northwestern.

From that point, I embarked on a class spree. I took tumbling at School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) in Georgetown. I enrolled in portraits in gouache at Gage Academy of Arts in Capitol Hill. And I signed up for advanced beginning ballet at American Dance Institute in Greenwood.

In my middle age, I finally realized my dream of becoming a Renaissance woman.

But I was in for yet another surprise. All of the classes aroused in me a joy that I had never experienced in classes as a child. And I think I know why. With the odds of going pro at middle-age being slim to none, a burden is lifted. Teachers seldom badger you to load up on classes or invest in private lessons. And there is no pressure to enter competitions or perform in recitals.

Also, there is little rivalry between students in adult classes. Instead, we recognize in each other a desire to learn, exercise, create, or engage. The focus is not on being “good” or the “best,” but on satisfying personal needs.

I even believe that my extracurriculars make me more creative and focused at work. They are central to the “life” component of my work-life balance.

Now, I face the dilemma of deciding between a Spanish book club at North Seattle College, photography lessons at the Photographic Center Northwest, and a coding course with University of Washington Continuing Education. I’m leaning toward taking them all. As an older student, I’m not afraid of a heavy course load.