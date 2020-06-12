Home alone, I cry.
—
I cry for my ancestors, stolen from African homes
To suffer the injustice of slavery in America
Viewed as inhuman beasts of burden
They died.
—
I cry for my people who survived this shameful history
Oppressed and terrorized, their tears watered the roots of inequality
They suffered.
—
I cry for an American dream lost
Replaced by a Black person’s nightmare then and now
Only we understand.
—
I cry for members of my race, callously slain by evil
Ku Klux Klan, vigilantes, neighbors, and the law
Thousands still die.
—
I cry about poverty and destitution engulfing our communities
Unbreakable cycles of despair begun so long ago on slave ships, plantations
Few escape.
—
I cry, incensed by the murder of yet another Black person
Knee on neck, asleep in bed, jogging in their neighborhood
America is our country, too.
—
I cry because we are not welcome
We are tolerated by those who say, “It wasn’t me”
A perk of white privilege.
—
I cry because our sacrifices for America are unrecognized
And our deficiencies emphasized
Equality eludes us.
—
I cry because our ancestors died for my chance
Decades later, hate still festers and threatens our souls
The pain is too much.
—
I cry for justice.
