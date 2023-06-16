My daughter recently announced, “I’m not living in Idaho when I grow up. It’s not nice to women.”

She is 8. And she is right.

Though we haven’t discussed political specifics, she is privy to my state-based dismay.

In addition to enacting some of the most draconian abortion laws in the nation — protecting a woman’s future health is not a worthy exception — Idaho just became the only state to disband its Maternal Mortality Review Committee. This leaves doctors no avenue to investigate and mitigate maternal injury and death. Currently, OB-GYNs are fleeing the state, unable to treat pregnancy complications without fear of prosecution. In response, the only obstetric unit in my region just closed, leaving women to drive up to 200 miles round trip for perinatal care. State lawmakers also refused to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage and funding for early child care assistance. Idaho is forcing women to have babies without a safety net before, during and after birth.

It’s as if sex should naturally result in suffering. Shame on women.

Of course my daughter doesn’t want to live in Idaho. Some days, I’m not sure I want to, either. But this is home.

Idaho is also the first state to enact an interstate travel ban for minors seeking abortions without parental consent. Any trusted adult helping a teen access care in another state could face two to five years in prison. That trusted adult might also be sued by the minor’s family.

Advertising

The most vulnerable among us — and those who help them — are being made to feel like criminals. For the having and handling of sex. As if sex weren’t the thing biology made our bodies to do. As if sex was something everyone does but half of us are shamed for. Which it is.

In Idaho, no one is suing the trusted adults who give teenage boys condoms or loan cars in which coitus might occur. No one is considering why a pregnant minor wouldn’t want to involve her parents. Often, when a girl can’t trust her guardians, it’s for good reason.

No, the girls and their support networks are firmly in the crosshairs. Crosshairs in red, the color of dishonor. Red, the color of states setting their sights on women’s rights.

Welcome to the post-Roe world, where politicians are in the business of legislating shame.

When Idaho’s abortion trafficking bill was debated in the Senate, a supporting argument was that it would keep perpetrators of statutory rape from hiding their crime through furtive abortions. Idaho law is sustained by the notion that a teenage girl’s body should be admissible as evidence against her rapist.

Furthermore, Idaho state Sen. Scott Herndon, in response to questions about forcing girls to carry their uncle’s or father’s baby to term, said, “[S]ome people could describe the situation that you’re talking about as the opportunity to have the child under those terrible circumstances, if the rape actually occurred.”

Advertising

An opportunity. Rather than a lifelong sentence of trauma.

If the rape actually occurred. Because the girl might be lying. Shame on her.

This is the climate in which I am raising a daughter.

I am not interested in co-parenting with the state of Idaho. Yet, in matters like these, I have little choice. I tell my daughter about her bodily sovereignty, and Idaho responds by asserting its own control, demanding abnegation — annihilation, even — at the altar of the unborn.

I pray my daughter never mistakes such thinly veiled misogyny for divinely inspired morality. And I will fight for an end to legislated shame as she barrels headlong into the battleground of womanhood.