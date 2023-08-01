In February of 2022, we caught Bjorn, a young male cougar, or mountain lion, in the steep terrain south of the Little Quilcene River in the Olympic Mountains. We fit him with a GPS collar as part of the Olympic Cougar Project and turned him loose to rejoin his mother. When Bjorn left to seek territory of his own, he walked 680 miles over six months and ended up just 30 miles from where he began. If he had moved south, he could have reached San Francisco, or if east, Billings, Mont., one-third of the way to Maine. But cougars on the Olympic Peninsula live on what is fast becoming an island, severed from the mainland by the growing Interstate 5 corridor running south from Olympia.

New research shows that cougars on the Olympic Peninsula exhibit the lowest genetic diversity of any population in the Pacific Northwest, and the highest inbreeding. Due to inbreeding, Olympic cougars are at risk of “being predisposed to genetic disorders.” Without aid, such patterns could spiral to affect cougars even further: Males may no longer produce viable sperm, and others may exhibit kinked tails or other abnormalities. Cougars are our canaries in the coal mine, portending consequences of lost connectivity for all Southwest Washington.

Thankfully, there is one solution that will benefit wildlife ranging from salamanders to cougars, as well as increase public safety. We can bridge the divide created by I-5 by building wildlife bridges and large underpasses. Consider the Interstate 90 wildlife crossing structures built along Snoqualmie Pass, which support 4,000 safe animal crossings each year. By reducing wildlife collisions by 80%-99%, these structures also save lives and money and reduce human injuries. Every year, each of the 13 I-90 underpasses and overpasses save the people of Washington $235,000-$443,000 in repairs and insurance costs.

Time, however, is short. Every day, new development next to I-5 whittles away at opportunities to build a connected landscape in Southwest Washington. The Washington Wildlife Habitat Connectivity Working Group, a scientific stakeholder consortium, has identified just two tenuous areas where bridges and underpasses could be constructed to keep the Olympic Peninsula connected to the remainder of Washington, and soon they will be gone.

We also need feasibility studies for potential connectivity projects in hand to apply for the $350 million available from the federal government to support connectivity infrastructure projects. This year alone, 18 states proposed legislation to support wildlife connectivity, but Washington was not among them. Thankfully, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington State Department of Transportation are taking action. In June, WDFW co-hosted a kickoff meeting with Conservation Northwest, a nongovernmental organization partner, to plan for the rapid creation of a statewide Washington Connectivity Action Plan. We can only hope that it is completed quickly enough to take advantage of federal grant programs.

Connected landscapes are healthy landscapes, and healthy landscapes support healthy human communities. The science is clear — the Olympic Peninsula is in dire need of connectivity across I-5 to retain health and resilience. The economics and ethics are clear — wildlife bridges save wildlife, human lives and money. Now, we need everyone at home, in the office and everywhere people gather to be talking about building under- and overpasses along I-5. We need people to tell Bjorn’s story, or those of other cougars obstructed by I-5. We need people to call and write their representatives so politicians become aware of how important this issue is for our people, our wildlife and a healthy Washington. Together, we can “Bridge the Divide.”