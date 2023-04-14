After several months of working in a downtown Seattle office and failing to make even one friend, I began to think that maybe what I initially thought about Seattle was true.

People were polite, but they were not friendly. It seemed a near-impossible feat to make friends with anyone.

For 14 months I saw the same doorman, on my way into work, and I never saw him smile, or offer any sign that he was alive — or that I was. People on the street, most with earbuds in or headphones on, never made eye contact, and drivers never waved thank you when I let them go in front of me in the always-heavy traffic.

Coming from Massachusetts, where people have a reputation for being angry, I thought it was nonsense. The Pacific Northwest is lovely, it’s the West Coast, after all. Peace, love and flowers.

I don’t recall a time in my life that I was more wrong.

I loved having my morning coffee from the terrace and watching the sunrise light up Mount Rainier, but I missed human contact. I don’t mean sex or even friends, I mean I missed the contact that humans make with one another. Normal everyday contact.

Advertising

I missed Two Guys Pizza back in Springfield, Massachusetts, the place I frequented so often that I felt like family to the other regulars. I missed people who know how I like my pizza.

I also missed the teller at my bank who remembered my name and always asked how my father was, and I missed my father.

After COVID-19 took him, I packed up my car and senior dog, and left for Seattle with only the hope that life would, that life might, ease up. It’s the West Coast, after all.

I don’t blame myself for what happened next, but I do feel that somehow, I stopped paying attention to all the little details that keep us safe.

It was a normal busy downtown morning. People were bustling about with their focus on the pavement. But still determined to find one person to return my gaze, I stared at the man in front of me, hoping he would turn around.

I noticed his blue sneakers, a woman’s black sunglasses and my office building. As I waited for the crosswalk light, I noticed everything. I allowed myself that luxury. The lilac-y smell of the cherry blossoms, the squawk of the seagulls and the sun on my cheeks.

Advertising

Then, I felt a shove from behind and his hands on me trying to rip my backpack off my shoulder. It was only one block from the parking garage to my office, so I slung my backpack over just one shoulder.

He must have seen me as an easy target. As he grabbed me, I clamped down on the strap and yelled for help.

“Help! ” I screamed as he spun me around, his punch landing square on my right temple.

Stunned, I clenched my fist and socked him right in the eye. It was then that I saw his face. He was young, with gray jeans and a brown hoodie. Blond stubble patches that spread across his gaunt cheeks and his look of surprise were the last things I saw as I fell to the sidewalk still holding the now torn-off strap in my left hand.

As I lay there, I realized that my wish had been granted.

It was not the way I imagined it, but I did have human contact.

Advertising

“He was skinny,” I told the cop. So skinny he almost ran out of his pants and so skinny the sound of my fist making contact with his face sounded more like breaking glass than a punch. “His eyes were brown,” I told them. I knew that because of the look of shock and hurt on his face when I hit him.

“Your father would have been proud,” the cop said, and I believed him.

Still, I knew and the cop knew he could have taken my backpack if he really wanted it.

He didn’t run when I screamed for help. Even he knew that no one would intervene. He ran because he was scared and wrong. Even hungry and desperate, he chose peace. Or the only version of peace that he could offer.

I prayed for a stranger to show me kindness and one did. It did not come in the package I imagined but in some small way, I found kindness, compassion and respect.

“You dropped something,” blue sneakers said, pointing to my ChapStick on the sidewalk.

“Thank you,” I replied to his back because he had turned away. “Do you need a hug?” black sunglasses asked, handing me the tulip she was carrying.

Peace, love and flowers.