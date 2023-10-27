Editor’s note: This has been edited and condensed from a talk the author gave earlier this month on Mercer Island.

On April 3, 2021, I lost my daughter, Brillion, to fentanyl poisoning.

She had taken half a pill.

She had just turned 18.

She was smart, kind and loving, she was a talented artist, she had a wicked, dry sense of humor, and she was just so fun to be around. She lit up a room just by walking into it. She was the daughter everyone dreams of. I was so lucky to have been her mom; I was so proud of her. She did well at nearly everything she tried. She was everything I had never been.

She had just three classes left before getting her associate degree at Bellevue College through Running Start. She had been so excited to turn 18. She was starting her teenage dream job at Ulta the next day. She was contemplating what her next move would be in life.

It happened on a Saturday. She hadn’t slept well the night before, so I told her to take a nap. That was the last time I saw her alive. I went upstairs a few hours later to wake her so she could sleep that night, and I found her slumped over an ottoman. I tried to wake her, and she didn’t respond. Her body was cold, and I remember arguing with myself, all during a couple of seconds: It was cold in the room, she had the window wide open. But somewhere inside of me, I knew.

I screamed at her at the top of my lungs to wake her, and I shook her as hard as I could. I called 911 and started giving her CPR. The paramedics said she had been gone for at least a couple of hours and she likely died almost instantly. The coroner reported that there was enough fentanyl in her system to kill at least three dozen people.

She and I had talked about these fake prescription pills, Percs, blues, M30s, whatever you want to call them. I knew she had taken them before, having got them from an abusive boyfriend. She had said she was careful; she knew to only take a little bit to see how she reacted to it. At the time , it wasn’t quite the same issue it is now; the pills weren’t as lethal, and you rarely heard about anyone dying. You thought it was only people like you’d see lying in the streets of Seattle, not high school students like my daughter or your children.

If you think your child would never do this, don’t be so sure. They may have already been exposed to it by a friend, or a friend of a friend. Peer pressure is a real thing. You think you can watch their every move? They can buy pills from an app and have them delivered right to your home and you’d never even know it. It happens every day.

You’ve heard about fentanyl. It’s now the leading cause of death for 18-to-45-year-olds. This age group is more likely to die from fentanyl than from traffic accidents, COVID-19 and gun violence. Fentanyl is put into everything now. No drug, unless it’s purchased directly from a pharmacy, is safe.

The person who sold the pills to my daughter made $20 in exchange for her life. She met him on Snapchat and messaged him on Instagram. She met up with him at the Redmond skatepark three days before she died. Kids have so much to look forward to in life, but because of a bad decision my daughter made, she will never have that future. There are no do-overs.

You might ask me if there was any justice. I am one of the lucky ones. I was assigned a wonderful Bellevue police detective, one who really cares. But prosecutors went from believing they could charge the dealer with homicide by controlled substances, to not charging him with anything. Next to finding my daughter dead, it was the second darkest day in my life. Long story short, the person who sold her the pills pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 months in prison last April, and a year of supervised probation.

I recently found out he was released from prison after only four-and-a-half months to home incarceration. He was charged with drug distribution, not murder.

King County hasn’t brought one case of homicide by controlled substances to trial. It’s just too hard to prove with the current laws. These laws need to be changed. I encourage you to reach out, to advocate, to use your power as a voter. We all know that the state drug laws aren’t nearly adequate for the crisis we are facing now. I’ve been told by government officials that if this had happened in Skagit County, there would likely have been a murder charge. Why not in King County?

I’ve been asked what I would have done differently as a parent. There are so many things.

If I had to do it over again, she wouldn’t have gotten a smartphone at such an early age. I would have put strict monitoring controls on her computer and her phone. We live in an affluent area and every kid is given a smartphone. I’d say forget any privacy — we don’t owe kids that; don’t bow to pressure like I did. A flip phone will suffice. I just wanted her to be happy and not feel left out. That will haunt me forever.

I tell kids that it’s not only their own life they’re gambling with, but the lives of their family and friends. Consider that recent astounding announcement from the Drug Enforcement Administration that seven out of 10 pills seized by the agency contain a deadly dose of fentanyl. Does a 30% chance that you’ll survive taking a pill seem like good odds? It isn’t.

Peer pressure is powerful, but I ask them to be stronger, to be a leader, and not a follower. I tell them they are smart, to please be kind to each other, make good, well-thought-out decisions and help their friends to make those same good decisions.

Hug your kids every day, even if you’re upset with them, and always tell them you love them. I know I did that every day, but I can’t remember if I did it that last day, and it brings me so much more pain.

Please take my pain — a searing pain you can’t imagine no matter how hard you try — and use it for good. Brillion would have wanted you to do that, for your children, your families and your friends. Please do everything in your power to not let tragedy strike someone you love.