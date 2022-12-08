Since August, six ballot measures protecting abortion rights have won in states across the country. Here in Washington, pro-abortion rights candidates won their races, beating challengers with anti-abortion views.

It’s an exciting moment to celebrate the obvious and widespread support for abortion rights, but at the same time, we can’t take success in this year’s election for granted, nor grow complacent. Now is the time to close the gap between the legal right to abortion in Washington and actually making it affordable and accessible for everyone.

We’re already seeing the significant impact of the reversal of Roe v. Wade and of new abortion bans in other states on patients and providers here in Washington. Conservative lawmakers elsewhere have passed laws that may threaten or seek to punish Washington’s abortion providers for helping people access care, and Washington clinics are receiving a steady increase in out-of-state patients from Idaho and beyond looking for abortion care services.

In October and November, we worked with partners in the Northwest Abortion & Gender Justice Coalition to launch “Dear Abortion Seekers, You Are Welcome Here” billboards in Spokane and Yakima welcoming these patients, and providers and advocates will continue to support people seeking abortion, but we can’t do it alone.

Right now, Washington has a unique opportunity to set the blueprint for other states across the nation to be a state where receiving abortion care is accessible, affordable and free of stigma. Our state already has basic protections and leaders who are staunch supporters of abortion rights. Now we must focus on closing the gap between the legal right to an abortion and legitimately affordable and accessible abortion care.

Myriad challenges make it harder than it should be to get an abortion in Washington: A shortage of abortion providers and clinics in rural areas;

private hospital systems refusing to provide abortion and gender-affirming care to their local communities; gas prices making it more expensive to travel for care; bias and stigma within health systems and more. Even in our supposedly “safe” state, the fall of Roe has spurred increasing threats from anti-abortion extremists, who promote fake clinics that intentionally deceive patients to try to stop them from getting care — and harass patients and staff at clinics.

Now is the time to strengthen legal protections in our state. Our next legislative session begins in January. Cedar River Clinics, fellow clinics, pro-abortion rights legislators, and reproductive health organizations and advocates are working to protect those seeking and providing abortions in Washington. We’ll work to implement shield laws to prevent people or officials from using our courts and law enforcement to issue or execute subpoenas and warrants meant to enforce anti-abortion laws in hostile states. We are also working to protect medical provider licenses here in Washington, where abortion is legal, if action is taken against them in an anti-abortion state as well as stronger legal protections for the confidentiality and privacy of patients, providers and clinic staff and volunteers.

Ultimately, abortion rights are not just about legality. We need to do more to actually ensure meaningful and equitable access for everyone who wants and needs abortion care. That’s a bolder and bigger vision and will take more people in Washington state to get involved in the reproductive justice movement.

People might think they need to be a health expert or experienced organizer to get involved — but that is not the case. You can donate to abortion funds and clinics. You can volunteer with an abortion fund, grassroots organizations or at a local independent clinic. On a personal level, you can talk to your family and friends about abortion to destigmatize this essential care and pave the way for more support. We can all do our part to call on our local and state leaders to defend and expand abortion access in 2023 as a critical part of public health and freedom.

Abortion can’t be a once every two-year or four-year election issue when people are facing barriers to abortion care every day. You can keep informed by joining the movement with the Northwest Abortion and Gender Justice Coalition’s Future of Abortion Campaign.

Roe v. Wade was never enough. Marginalized communities have never had meaningful access to abortion, including people who are Black, Indigenous, people of color LGBTQI+, in rural communities, and those financially struggling. It’s time to build a future that includes abortion access for all people. Your support is vital. Together, we can ensure that Washington is a refuge and can continue providing compassionate care for Washingtonians and those escaping oppressive state governments.