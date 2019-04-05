In late May our group of 10 will make a two-day expedition along mostly bumpy roads to a 650-inhabitant Mayan village called Rio Azul in the Northwestern Highlands region of Guatemala. We will set up camp in their elementary school then spend the next three days working in each of their 115 dirt-floored homes, all while surrounded by chickens, pigs and small children.

If it’s anything like the many times we have visited the region before, the villagers will welcome us with open arms. We hope.

It is so distant where we work that these villagers rarely, if ever, see anyone from the central government or other nonprofit organizations anywhere near. They are entirely self-reliant. Most live on less than $8 a day when they can get it, eking out a humble existence from the harvest of cardamom, corn, beans and coffee. No wonder many flee north to nearby Mexico or even to the United States to earn a little extra for their families. Those who do come to the U.S. will somehow pay a human trafficker $10,000 (or more) for a hope of safe passage.

These are the same villagers who not so long ago were also forced to abandon their homes and townships to escape a mass slaughter imposed on the region by a series of cruel military dictatorships supported by our CIA during Guatemala’s 36-year civil war. Tens of thousands died at the hands of this conservative regime, and many more “disappeared.”

We hear these villagers’ stories. They continue to suffer. Last year we met a woman whose husband committed suicide during the war, leaving her and their severely disabled son to fend for themselves. Our team passed the hat over dinner to replace her leaky roof and buy some extra staples. Our organization’s summer intern from Vashon Island interviewed a man named Roberto who, at age 7, watched as his grandfather was shot by a government militant and subsequently dismembered and beheaded.

The organization I am with, the Hands for Peacemaking Foundation, sends teams from Puget Sound area churches and Rotary International clubs. We receive no federal funding. We work directly with the village leaders to build schools and clean-water systems, and install hundreds of cook stoves in village homes. These locally manufactured stoves replace open-pit fires, which emit smoke into the rafters and create layers of harmful soot buildup. The smoke is said to be the primary source of 5,000 deaths a year in Guatemala caused by respiratory illness.

Our teams receive an enormous all-village welcome as we arrive. But with the downshifting of U.S. policies toward Central America, and now President Donald Trump announcing his intentions to sever all U.S. aid to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, we wonder if the welcome will be with as much glee. While Guatemala is known for its violence and corruption, especially in the urban areas, we have never felt anything but safe in the villages. Will that be the same this trip? Or will we be treated with disdain by people who may generalize that the actions of a few in the federal government reflect from the hearts of all from the United States?

They should know our hearts are not stained, only fervent with a desire to help.

There is much to do in Guatemala and the other countries of Central America’s Northern Triangle. Guatemala is rich in natural resources and has tremendous potential in sustainable agriculture that is largely untapped. If Guatemalans are to thrive on their own, they can use our assistance far more than a slap.

Our teams, along with the many other nonprofits that work across Guatemala, do what we can, but the needs are endless. Trying to stop illegal migration by cutting off hope in the form of foreign aid is as futile as trying to drain Lake Washington cup by cup. It’s the wrong message and will do nothing to help our village friends, only hurt them. There are other, more humane and mutually beneficial ways. Let’s work on those instead.