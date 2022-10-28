How can I help my daughter and teach her what she needs to know to be an adult — like how to have positive mental health, set boundaries and use her voice — when I feel like such a mess?

I get asked this question a lot! Sometimes it sounds like, “I’m failing as a mom and feel guilty.” Other times it sounds more like, “I can’t connect with her; I feel shut out,” or even, “I know I’m being a helicopter mom, but she is a major procrastinator.” The words are different, but the concern is the same. Moms are telling me, “I don’t feel like I am qualified for the job.” Many are suffering from impostor syndrome, believing they will be found out as a fraud.

Did you know that men who apply for jobs are often only 50% qualified while women who are often 100% qualified don’t even apply for fear of not being enough? Research shows us this time and time again. Keep this in mind as I unpack the ways you can help your Gen Z daughter, even though you don’t feel you are capable.

I am sure you know that young women today have more opportunities to be anything they want. However, they often hesitate to strive for their dreams because they are hindered by fear of failure. Young women today are smart, talented and hard working. They are also stressed out, anxious and overwhelmed. In other words, they are “grown-ish”: growing, but not quite grown yet. And they need you. Here are three tools for supporting your daughter as she grows into a confident young woman.

To start, know that your mindset and beliefs matter. If you believe you are a terrible, no-good parent, you are not going to feel confident in your parenting skills and will be unmotivated to improve them. Our brains tend to support our beliefs with evidence, called confirmation bias. If you believe you are inadequate you will start paying attention to your inadequacies. For example, you might highlight when you forgot to pick her up from dance class, or the time you dismissed her feelings of frustration when she didn’t get picked for the school play. But this practice can also work to your advantage. If you believe you are a superstar parent — or at least an adequate one — you can gather evidence for this belief. For example, just the other day, you sensed she was stressed out and you asked how you could help her. Or remember the day you put down your phone and simply listened to her? You nailed it!

Then, let go of the unrealistic idea of the “perfect parent.” News flash: there is no such thing. Embrace the idea of “perfectly imperfect.” This means expecting to make mistakes. However, with every mistake you have an opportunity to be self-compassionate, learn and grow. Be transparent with your daughter and apologize when you make mistakes.

Advertising

You also don’t have to be perfect in your lifestyle choices. Yes, you are an example and yes, she is watching you. You are also a human being who is going to fall and fail. Screwing up is not the problem. The problem is self-judgment. You can use everything that happens to create teachable moments. For example, let’s say you had an extra glass of wine on a Friday night and wake up on a Saturday needing coffee, not conversation. Your very excited daughter bounces out of bed eager to tell you about the party and her new crush. You grumble and send her away. Notice this, apologize and correct it. She will learn from you even when you are fixing your mistakes.

Finally, try this: Do things with your daughter. She is figuring things out — how to talk to friends, how to make her mark, and how to ask for what she wants and needs. Do you know who’s also sorting things out and finding her way? You are. Whenever you need to navigate your finances or reach your health and wellness goals, you can do this together. Learning side-by-side provides a supportive safety net. Whether one of you wants to cook a fancy new dinner, or become a better entrepreneur, you can do this with your daughter and go through the process of striving, stressing and succeeding together.

You got through the childhood years as you dealt with her feelings, play dates and schoolwork. You also survived the teen years of growing bodies, social media obsessions, and the peer pressures to party and belong. And you will get through the years where she is becoming a young woman and learning to “adult”! You are not an impostor; you are qualified, and you are the only one for the job.