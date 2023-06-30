In early June, a federal grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office and stifling the government’s efforts to repossess them. If found guilty, Trump could conceivably spend the rest of his life in prison.

While the impact this indictment will have on his 2024 campaign and our democracy is unclear, we can learn a lot by exploring how prosecutions of former leaders have played out in other countries.

The lessons are sobering.

Several former leaders have been embroiled in legal trouble in recent years. Many have faced trial and done jail time. Some have resurrected their political careers after prosecution, and a few have even won office again.

In March 2021, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to house arrest for violations of campaign finance laws and influence peddling. Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 for breaches of trust, bribery and fraud. After winning reelection as prime minister, he stood trial on these charges in 2022. In Bolivia, former President Jeanine Áñez Chávez was arrested on terrorism, conspiracy and sedition charges. In June 2022, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The political stakes of prosecutions are high, and elections in many democracies often turn on their machinations — such as whether politicians seeking higher office can avoid punishment and whether they threaten “payback” against their opponents if they win power. This is a popular theory about why Trump has decided to run for president again, declaring “retribution” against the Department of Justice, the Biden Family and other perceived enemies.

But does going after former leaders who engaged in wrongdoing during their tenure help safeguard democracy by upholding the rule of law and promoting accountability, or does it stoke division and polarization, potentially contributing to democratic backsliding?

It depends.

Prosecutors must strike a balance between turning a blind eye to politicians’ wrongdoing that could incentivize impunity against the perception that prosecutorial discretion allows them to politicize justice in a way that erodes impartiality and trust in law enforcement.

On the one hand, if prosecutors let executives get off scot-free for the most egregious crimes, this weakens the accountability needed to sustain a democratic system that depends on free and fair elections and an independent judiciary.

On the other, if incumbents fear politicized prosecution once they leave office, regardless of what they’ve done in office, they have every incentive to cling to power to avoid this fate. Even if it means undermining democracy by rigging reelection or scuttling peaceful transfers of power.

An argument in favor of going after executives with the force of justice is that democracy depends on the rule of law, and nobody is above the law. Without that principle upheld, you set a bad precedent not only for future leaders but also current officials since “a fish rots from the head down.”

Consider South Korea, where five former presidents have been investigated or prosecuted after leaving office although the country only began its transition to democracy in the 1980s. Two former presidents, Chun Doo-hwan (who served from 1980-88) and Roh Tae-woo (1988-93), were sentenced to death for their role in the 1979 Gwangju Massacre and for corruption, although they were both released after serving less than two years in prison. Roh Moo-hyun (2003-08) died by suicide after being impeached, and in 2018, Park Geun-hye (2013-17) was impeached and convicted of bribery, revealing state secrets, abuse of power, violation of election laws, and illegal use of state funds. She was later handed a 20-year prison term and served five years before receiving a pardon from her successor, Moon Jae-in. Lee Myung-bak (2008-13) received a 15-year prison term for embezzling $22 million dollars.

While going after so many former leaders may seem draconian, South Korea has strengthened its democracy in the process, especially the widely respected Constitutional Court and independent national prosecutor. What’s more: South Korea’s two most recent presidents appear to be squeaky-clean.

However, not all democracies are like South Korea’s. The argument that prosecutors should show forbearance is that executives are not just everyday citizens: they are chosen in elections and represent the popular will. Because they control the bully pulpit, they can fight back by claiming witch hunts, seeking immunity and mobilizing their supporters. Judicial proceedings are inevitably perceived as political and become divisive.

When sitting executives are accused of crimes, they may turn against the very institutions they are sworn to defend to escape prosecution to stonewall or deflect blame. They may also attack their own justice departments and their country’s judiciaries, mobilizing their supporters to cast doubt on prosecutors’ claims. In office, Trump behaved this way regarding the investigations related to the Mueller probe and his two impeachments. But after leaving office, erstwhile leaders still command attention, especially if they run again. From his various resorts, Trump has already lambasted the Manhattan district attorney and special counsel Jack Smith, and in so doing improved his standing among Republican voters and campaign finance haul.

Trump’s gambit may work. Consider Netanyahu’s two most recent elections in Israel. He warned his supporters that there was a conspiracy against him and them: that a cabal of elites who hate him and the Israeli right perpetrated his indictment behind the scenes. Fellow Likud politicians then ran for office on threats to “lock up” the former attorney general, fire his successor, investigate the prosecutors who oversaw Netanyahu’s criminal cases and weaken the Supreme Court’s independence.

In March 2021, Netanyahu was reelected while under indictment and his party won the most seats in parliament. Although Netanyahu lost power in June 2021, he successfully cast himself as martyr since his legal troubles began and this helped him return to power yet again in 2022. His trial is currently ongoing.

Sitting executives who are under legal investigation or fear they may be so after leaving office also have strong incentives to avoid giving up their office and may pursue illegal means to cling to power, reminiscent of Trump’s Capitol insurrection.

In Bolivia, Evo Morales — who after being elected in 2005 feared he might be brought up on drug trafficking charges — proceeded to gut democracy and ran for a record fourth time in 2019 in an election marred by fraud. It turns out that Morales was not simply paranoid. After the military deposed him in 2019, the next administration charged him with terrorism and sedition. While undermining electoral integrity did not save him from losing power, the long-term impact of Morales’ alleged misdeeds and behavior in office on Bolivian democracy remains to be seen.

Fears of politicized prosecutions may also breed cynicism among the public. Citizens may rightly or wrongly believe that the law is merely politics by other means. Regardless, this leads many to lose their faith in the importance of free and fair elections to decide their leaders as opposed to judges or juries. This phenomenon happened in Brazil after Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment and removal from office in 2016, where confidence in democracy among many Brazilians has not since recovered.

The reality is that democracies must constantly thread the needle in the space between the rule of law and the idea that everybody is equally accountable to the law. And when it comes to former presidents, the decision to prosecute and even investigate is invariably political.