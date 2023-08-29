Since the summer of 2017, the way I viewed apples has changed forever. That is the summer I went to work thinning apples in Wallula, Walla Walla County. I had never experienced the work my father and grandfather had done for so many years. I learned that summer the skill, knowledge and talent that goes into bringing consumers the perfect apple. That summer, the appreciation for my community and farmworkers grew tenfold.

Years later, I would find myself back in the fields but this time with a small team and strong vision. Today, I work with Semillero de Ideas, a nonprofit that supports farmworker-driven innovation in agriculture. As with all vital industries, it comes with a complicated history of power dynamics and a fixed way of doing things. Yet, the agricultural industry is untapped in many ways by the latest technology and consumed by tech at the same time. If you do a quick Google search with the words “technology” and “farmworkers,” the first articles that come up discuss robots and the rush to deploy them in the fields because of labor costs and labor shortages. At the same time, you will read that robots are decades away and there will always be a need for human labor. All of it can be confusing.

As I think about the future of our agricultural systems, I wonder: Will up-and-coming technology leave communities like mine desolate? Will things remain the same? They both feel like pretty rotten scenarios. One thing is certain: There is a need for change.

Innovation challenge

During the last few weeks, my team and I have been talking to farmworkers about their work and their ideas around increasing productivity and improving quality of work life. Farmworkers submitted their ideas via WhatsApp, Facebook messenger or in person. An older man, with over 30 years of experience in the fields, asked me to repeat the question. “You are asking me? What ideas I have?” He stood there, puzzled and followed with, “Nobody has ever wanted to hear my ideas before.” I stood with him for 20 minutes as he shared just a small piece of all of his knowledge with me. Farmworkers are agricultural professionals who know exactly what they need to be successful.

I believe we are looking for answers to the labor shortage in agriculture and ideas for technology in faraway places and asking the wrong people. Due to the expense of deploying new technologies on farms and lack of trust in their actual efficiency, the tech and agriculture industries have the opportunity to take a different approach. What if the dynamic we have made so complicated for so many years is actually quite simple? What if we value and listen to the expertise already on farms and create technology by and for farmworkers who are already doing the work?

On Aug. 9, we celebrated the participants and winner in our innovation challenge. Luis Alejandro Barrera, a farmworker from Mattawa, Grant County, won the innovation challenge. He developed an enhanced harness for his cherry bucket. He explained that while the harness given to him by employers was functional, by the end of the day, the straps can dig painfully into his skin. The harness he created provided more comfort, therefore increasing his productivity by 20% and allowing him to work more efficiently. This was just one of three dozen ideas we received, proving that innovation is happening every day in the fields.