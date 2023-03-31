They don’t like to talk about it, but after a few years in the trenches, people who work in child welfare often wonder if they aren’t part of the problem. The data about foster care is pretty much inarguable. Removing children from their parents — even parents who are imperfect — tends to cause kids even more harm, and it reverberates for years.

Consider these outcomes: After growing up under state care, foster children are far more likely to be homeless, incarcerated or unemployed as young adults. Only half graduate from high school. Ross Hunter, secretary of Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families, likens foster care to chemotherapy, an intervention that wreaks damage of its own.

There are 6,100 children currently in our state system, a number that, happily, has been on the decline. Turns out, one of the best ways to shrink foster care rolls is neither parent therapy nor drug treatment, but something much more concrete: housing. Family court judges say at least 30% of the cases they hear are a result of parents without a stable place to live. Homelessness alone is not a legal reason to remove children, but the state often uses parents’ lack of adequate housing as a rationale for not returning them.

A small effort begun quietly in tiny Lewis County has been chipping away at this problem. It requires moms and dads to contribute 30% of their monthly income toward rent and provides government vouchers that cover the rest.

Two years along, 66 families have been housed through the Homecoming Program, 42 of them have been reunified and DCYF has signed off on 20, closing their cases.

Grace Olinger, 41, was a typical client. She had been entangled in an unsafe relationship and “kind of wandering from family to family,” trying to escape with her three children. Her own family grew concerned enough to call Child Protective Services.

Caseworkers took her kids away, but Olinger was on her own. Among the more Kafkaesque aspects of our child welfare system is that, between all the hoops parents must jump through to reunite with their children — classes, therapy, supervised visits and drug tests — it’s hard to hold a steady job. Which tends to leave parents with no money for housing, prolonging family separations.

Olinger was one of the first clients in the state’s pilot program. She moved into a two-bedroom apartment in Centralia on Christmas Eve 2021, found work at a warehouse and within six months was reunited with all three of her children. The state closed her case last month.

“As soon as I had that housing, the kids started coming home,” she said.

This solution, to both homelessness and foster care, sounds almost ridiculously obvious. But it has taken Washington more than six years to get here. If the Legislature approves, the program will expand, growing from 66 families to 820, about a quarter of whom — crucially — would receive the housing aid as a preventative measure to ensure that their kids never enter foster care at all.

Sen. Rebecca Saldaña has a bill that seeks $8.4 million to cover the next two years of Homecoming. A bargain, considering that the National Center on Housing and Child Welfare forecasts that it will save the state more than $12 million annually in foster care costs.

“That’s a steal!” said Casey Trupin, a lawyer with long experience working on homelessness and foster care. “It’s a lot more matched to people’s needs than parenting classes or group therapy.”

But linking vast agencies — child welfare and public Housing Authorities — turns out to be fiendishly complex. Landlords are often reluctant to sign up tenants with criminal histories or poor credit or past evictions. And Washington has learned from other states that merely connecting someone to a lease is not enough. Parents who have been on the streets, or wandering from home to home, usually need more than a set of house keys to remain stable.

Terreca DeFehr attests to that. Addicted to methamphetamine, she lost her children when the state took them in 2005. Shame only exacerbated her habit, and she was eventually evicted from her Snohomish County apartment.

“So, I became homeless,” she said.

DeFehr’s grandfather gave her a place to stay while she got sober. But after 18 months, though she had cleared every hurdle set by caseworkers, DeFehr was still without a home for her children. Housing was the only thing keeping them apart.

This was years before Homecoming existed. DeFehr got herself onto a waiting list for subsidized housing through a YWCA program and called constantly, begging for an apartment. In January 2007, she finally moved in. Her children were returned two months later.

It took another 15 years before DeFehr was entirely self-sufficient. But today she is working toward a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Eastern Washington University, with her eye on graduate school.

Earlier this month, she testified in support of Homecoming with the authority of a person who knows what she’s talking about. “Change requires stability,” she said. “Keeping families together requires stability. Healing requires stability. And stability starts and ends with housing.”