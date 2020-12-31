For months, a whole lot of us have been saying how desperate we are to put 2020 in the rearview mirror. Between COVID-19, a bizarre presidential election, protests against police violence and the ramped-up lunacy of President Donald Trump and his fervent, gunslinging fans, this has been a year that few will miss.

When the clock ticks past midnight and Dec. 31 fades into Jan. 1, there will be a collective sigh of relief across the land, even though the idea of a “new year” is an artificial construct created many centuries ago to give shape and order to boundless time. There is really no guarantee that the 365 spins of the Earth that we will call 2021 will be better than the 366 days of the leap year from which we are about to exit.

Yet, we can hope.

In 2021, there will be a new president who will try to bring calm, professionalism and compassion back to the White House. There will be more and more of us getting vaccinated, which promises an end to the pandemic that has kept us masked, distant and fearful for both our physical and economic health. And we will not have to think about Trump every day and wonder what new abuse of power he is preparing to unleash.

Maybe we are fooling ourselves, but don’t you feel better already?

