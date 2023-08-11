Seventy-eight years ago, the 20th century’s most destructive world war ended with Japan’s unconditional surrender on Aug. 14, 1945. V-J Day. The news sent joyful shock waves worldwide. And it brought new reality for my maternal grandparents: Their love affair would take a course they both had hoped for.

In a heavily guarded gymnasium in Subic Bay in the Philippines, my grandfather, Peter Lomenzo, an Army major and battalion commander in the 27th Infantry Regiment, listened with his peers to senior officers discussing the coming invasion of Japan. Army brass reviewed the regiment’s objectives using aerial photographs of Japanese beachheads. American casualties were expected to reach over a half-million.

Nearly three years had passed since Peter departed Oahu in December 1942 for Guadalcanal. Now, assigned to one of the assault waves, he never was more fearful for his life.

Thousands of miles away, in Devonport, New Zealand, my grandmother, Marie Skinner, busied herself at her job at an Auckland hospital. An unexpected relationship had blossomed between her and Peter in 1943 during his time in country while on rest and recovery. Between 1942 and 1944, some 100,000 American troops arrived in New Zealand on R&R orders.

At the insistence of her girlfriends, Marie reluctantly joined them on a blind date with a trio of American army officers, including a captain from Pennsylvania named Peter Lomenzo. The evening would be nothing more than friendly conversations and dancing.

But over the next three months of Peter’s R&R, he and Marie were seen arm in arm at officers dances at the Civic Theater in downtown Auckland and Red Cross. They made it a habit of walking together at Narrow Neck Beach nearby Marie’s home. They took drives through New Zealand’s countryside. And they shared many laughs singing “Under the Bamboo Tree,” from “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

When the 27th Infantry left New Zealand for New Caledonia in February 1944, Marie and Peter wondered what would become of their courtship. Would their love survive the war? Only a year earlier did Marie’s brother, Bruce, an airman in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, die in a training exercise in Canada. They knew they had something special, though they weren’t ignorant of each other’s circumstances, what with Peter engaged to a girl back home. Still, they promised to write.

After leaving New Zealand, as Peter wrote in his memoir years later, Marie’s letters “lifted me to heights of joy and delight” throughout the remainder of the war — from New Caledonia, to Luzon in the Philippines, to Nagoya, Japan — and once he arrived home in Pennsylvania.

While clouds of war and uncertainty loomed over his movements throughout the South Pacific, Marie’s letters rejuvenated his spirit. Their exchange of letters reached a culmination on June 17, 1946.

From his home in Pennsylvania, Peter placed a long-distance call to Devonport. And as he spoke to Marie, Peter told her what she had long suspected: He was in love with her. When he asked for her hand in marriage, Marie responded without hesitating, “Yes, Peter, I love you very much.”

More than three years had passed since Marie and Peter last saw each other; exchanging photos (and many letters) in the interim. Still, after sailing some 12,000 miles and passing through the Panama Canal, Marie arrived in New York on Sept. 12, 1946. Six days later, on Sept. 18, Marie Therese Skinner and Peter Thomas Lomenzo were married.

My grandparents’ love story lives on with their seven adult children (one deceased), and grandchildren. On V-J Day, we honor their memory.