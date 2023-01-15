Before words like diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging crept into the American lexicon there was one word the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. often spoke with vigor and meaning.

Justice.

On Monday, as we commemorate King’s birthday, we celebrate the words and works he shared with the world before being felled by an assassin’s bullet at 39 years old.

His words are everlasting, and more applicable today than when he uttered them.

“All we say to America is, be true to what you said on paper,” King extolled the night before he was killed in 1968.

King left us with instructions for how to live together peacefully as one nation, a nation that at the time was torn apart by systemic racism, bigotry, discrimination, violence and hatred. He also championed the tenets of democracy: voting rights and the 1st Amendment.

Some will recite the familiar platitude that “we’ve come a long way, but still have a long way to go.” For those born after the1970s, it’s hard to imagine that we’ve come along way.

Advertising

After the 2020 murder of George Floyd, there were many efforts by governments, businesses and individuals to acknowledge that systemic racism and discrimination are still a part of America, and to do something about it. Almost three years later and in many corners of America, the luster of that moment has dulled.

Some governments throw money at racism in the form of studies, tasks forces and reports, but keep in place racist policies and structures.

King spoke of police brutality in the vernacular of the time, saying “We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.”

Yet, in the 60 years since hundreds of Black people have died at the hands of police across the country. Even now, King County, renamed in honor of the civil rights leader, has yet to fully institute dash and body cameras, a tool to help ensure justice for its deputies and the public.

Back to that speech on King’s last night.

“Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press. Somewhere I read that the greatness of America is the right to protest for right,” King said in his “Mountaintop” speech.

Yet today, there remains efforts in the state Legislature and beyond to trample on the public’s right to know how its elected officials are governing.

Advertising

King’s heroic works also are being challenged.

He fought for voting rights for Black Americans and witnessed President Lyndon Johnson sign the Voting Rights Act into law. Yet, decades later, many lawmakers, some of whom will surely twist King’s words today for their own political gain, have used the U.S. Supreme Court, gerrymandering, state legislatures and the U.S. Senate’s rejection of the House-passed John Lewis Voting Rights Act to turn back the clock on the fundamental tool of justice. The right to vote.

King’s last days were spent championing the poor and fair wages and better working conditions for striking Memphis sanitation workers. Today, even during record-inflation, the federal minimum wage in many states remains at $7.25, just $5.65 more than in 1968. Thankfully, in Washington state, the minimum wage is $15.74 per hour.

Indeed, we do have a long way to go.

So let us pledge this day to not treat King’s words like some nursery rhyme, something we recite by rote once a year.

Instead, may we practice his words and dedicate ourselves to his works “until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”