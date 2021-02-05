Finally, someone has addressed the real issues related to the homeless population. It is clear that a significant number of those who are homeless have mental-health and/or substance-abuse problems. Efforts to create housing for homeless people must include access to these rehabilitation services. Any new housing that is created should have these services on site to ensure effective follow through so they can move on to a new phase in their life.

By the same logic, those who are unable to find employment need to have services to help create job skills and training. Yes, this is expensive, but it is also an emergency that should be addressed together with state government. Otherwise, the problem will go on forever.

David Nordfors, Seattle