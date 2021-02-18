Re: “Mercer Island restricts camping on public property in near-unanimous vote” [Feb. 17, Local]:
My goodness, are those pesky homeless people too much of an eyesore for Mercer Island’s gentry?
During the Great Depression, my grandfather was a poor Iowa coal miner. He never let an itinerant homeless man leave without inviting him in for a meal. Poor grandma managed to put together a meal.
I am proud of my grandparents. I wonder if the children of Mercer Island will be proud of their parents.
Eileen Duffy, Seattle
