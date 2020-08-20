Re: “Remembering George Buckingham, one of the dozens of people who have died homeless in Seattle so far this year” [Aug. 18, Project Homeless”]:

I want to thank Sydney Brownstone for the thoughtful obituary of George Buckingham. It was a much-needed reminder of the humanity of our most marginalized citizens. I loved reading about this man’s passion for horses.

Things happen, people have hard lives, and there but for the grace of the goddess go I.

Sherri J. Thompson, Seattle