Tim Burgess’ ideas for cleaning up the homeless tent encampments in Seattle finally makes sense [“End homeless tent encampments with compassion and accountability,” Jan. 31, Opinion].

Following a plan that has been successful in 75 other cities by providing housing and addressing the primary cause of homelessness is a no-brainer. You provide housing, and you provide the services to treat mental illness and substance abuse. And you make those services immediate and accessible. Last count, a year ago, there were 3,738 people living on the street in Seattle. This number has not gone down. That should tell us something.

We need to pay attention to others’ success and go big if there is going to be significant and lasting change to this visual and moral blight on Seattle.

Linda Wiley, Seattle