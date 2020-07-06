As a near-30-year resident of the Pike Market core area, I’ve observed most every sort of tragic moment experienced by our city’s homeless and street denizens. I’ve supported many with clothing and cash, greeted them with friendly greetings and carried their pain back home with me. A stroll through the streets these days reveals conditions no humans should have to endure.

The trash and behavior exhibited is surely on their shoulders; the complete abandonment of city cleanup and support rests on the leadership in the mayor’s office and that of the Seattle City Council.

Could we expect to see some action soon?

Richard L. Cardwell, Seattle